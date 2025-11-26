Get ready for Super Fast Charging 3.0: One UI 8.5 code teases speed upgrade

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S25 flagships charge at either 25W or 45W.

Those are branded as Super Fast Charging and Super Fast Charging 2.0.

The S26 Ultra has been rumored to introduce 60W charging, and it appears Samsung will call that Super Fast Charging 3.0.

We all need to charge our phones, and charging fast sounds a whole lot better than charging slow. Samsung’s taken that to the next logical level with its branding: If fast charging is good, surely Super Fast Charging is even better. And now with the Galaxy S26 getting ready to launch, we think we’ve spotted the next evolution of Super Fast Charging.

Rumors surrounding the Galaxy S26 have already been talking a lot about the upgrade Samsung’s expected to bring to its charging speeds, possibly hitting 60W for the S26 Ultra.

Right now, Samsung Galaxy devices like the S25 series charge at a maximum of either 25W (like the S25 and S25 Edge) or 45W (S25 Plus and S25 Ultra). Those are branded as Super Fast Charging and Super Fast Charging 2.0, respectively.

Looking through some of the software that’s leaked from One UI 8.5 builds, we see both of those mentioned:

Code Copy Text <string name="kg_power_fast_charging_level2_without_battery_level">Super fast charging</string> <string name="kg_power_fast_charging_level3_without_battery_level">Super fast charging 2.0</string>

So far, just as expected. But now in this 8.5 code, we’re also seeing an additional entry there:

Code Copy Text string name="kg_power_fast_charging_level4">Super fast charging 3.0: %d%%</string> <string name="kg_power_fast_charging_level4_without_battery_level">Super fast charging 3.0</string>

Even though there’s no explicit mention of 60W charging, it only follows that this “level 4” would be faster than the “level 3” charging we already know to be 45W.

Sure, it wouldn’t take much guesswork to predict that this is how Samsung would ultimately talk about 60W charging, but we’re nonetheless happy to see it more of less confirmed in this manner — to say nothing of adding some solid support to the idea of charging-speed upgrades for this next Galaxy generation.

We’ve still got plenty of other questions about Samsung’s power plans for the S26 family, including what’s going on with wireless charging speeds, so we’ll keep digging around for any additional clues in these One UI 8.5 builds.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

