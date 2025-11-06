Leak hints Galaxy S26 Ultra's 60W charging won't fizzle out early like S25 Ultra's 45W charging

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to get an upgrade to 60W charging from 45W.

The new 60W PPS solution will reportedly charge at 55W initially and then maintain 45W all the way up to 70%.

This would be a significant increase in charging speed, as the current 45W fast charging solution drops off quickly.

We don’t expect many year-on-year upgrades on Samsung Galaxy S flagships beyond the SoC changes, but there’s one rumor that has everyone excited. Samsung has been rumored to finally (FINALLY!) bring faster charging to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, bumping it up from 45W to 60W charging. Now, a new rumor suggests that Samsung’s 60W solution will actually be a better implementation than its 45W charging solution.

According to leaker Chunvn8888, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s new PPS charging solution will start at 55W for the 0-15% charging stage, and then settle at 45W for the 15-70% charging stage.

If true, this would be a significant upgrade for the actual charging times, especially when compared to the 45W charging solution. Samsung’s 45W fast charging solution barely touched 45W for the first ~20% of charging, dropping down to 34W until ~35%, and going even lower once heat builds up and the battery is fuller.

As a result, unless you frequently run down to zero battery, you will not be able to experience the 45W “fast” charging speed, as your phone charges at a much lower wattage once it reaches a certain threshold.

While this is true for all smartphone charging, the difference lies in the fact that other Android OEMs (except Google) have moved on to significantly higher wattages, such as 65W, 80W, 100W, and even 120W. On the other hand, Samsung is stuck at just 45W for its Ultra and Plus, and an even worse 25W for the base Galaxy S25.

Leaks so far have not mentioned charging speeds for the rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup. Will the base Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus also be bumped up to 60W charging? Or will the Galaxy S26 Plus stick to 45W charging while the base Galaxy S26 gets bumped to it? Samsung has not yet shared any details about the Galaxy S26 series, so we’ll have to wait a few more months for the complete and official picture.

