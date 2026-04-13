Samsung One UI 8.5 beta now arriving for these older Galaxy phones

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is expanding its One UI 8.5 beta to older flagships and A-series mid-rangers.

The update brings limited AirDrop support to more phones, once exclusive to the S26 series.

New users can sign up for the beta through the Samsung Members app.

Samsung isn’t slowing down. While much of the spotlight has been on the recent launch of the Galaxy S26 series, the company is ensuring that owners of older hardware aren’t left behind. After announcing last week that it was significantly expanding the One UI 8.5 beta program to more devices, it appears to be happening as promised — and then some.

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This follows the March rollout that covered the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Tab S11. Once again, Samsung is keeping the rollout phased by region. The Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 betas are currently limited to Korea and the US, while the Galaxy A36 5G beta is exclusive to India for the time being. Other markets, including the UK, are expected to see these builds soon.

The first stable version of One UI 8.5 is expected to launch for the S25 series before the end of April.

One UI 8.5 largely focuses on AI features, a refreshed design, and advanced security and privacy solutions.

The headlining feature in this beta expansion is the introduction of AirDrop support through Quick Share. Building on the Google and Samsung collaboration that merged Nearby Share into Quick Share, Samsung is now enabling seamless file transfers between Galaxy devices and Apple hardware.

However, there’s a catch: While the software support is being baked into the One UI 8.5 core, Samsung notes that full AirDrop compatibility is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S26 series, with older models expected to gain the functionality as the beta stabilizes.

Other improvements include the “New Bixby,” now powered by more advanced LLMs for better natural language processing, and various Galaxy AI enhancements that originally debuted on the S26, such as expanded Audio Eraser tools and “Now Nudge” contextual alerts.

How to join One UI 8.5 beta on your Samsung Galaxy To sign up for the One UI 8.5 beta, you first need to ensure the Samsung Members app is on your device. Once you open the app, look for a promotional banner at the top of the interface; however, if it isn’t visible there, you may need to scroll through the cards at the bottom to find the specific One UI 8.5 beta invitation.

Selecting that card will bring you to the registration page. Simply follow the prompts to enroll, and shortly after, a firmware update will be sent to your phone.

Keep in mind that participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Because there are only a certain number of spots available, it’s best to register as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

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