Check your Galaxy S26 now! Samsung is finally rolling out Quick Share-AirDrop support more widely

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 series’ AirDrop-compatible Quick Share feature is now rolling out beyond South Korea.

The feature arrives via a new software update (S948BXXU1AZCF).

You can enable it in Quick Share settings, but the iPhone must have AirDrop set to “Everyone for 10 minutes.”

Samsung is now expanding the rollout of Quick Share’s AirDrop-compatible feature on the Galaxy S26 series. After announcing the feature earlier this week and rolling it out in South Korea, Samsung is now bringing it to more regions.

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On our Galaxy S26 Ultra units in India and the UK, the feature arrived after a new update carrying build number S948BXXU1AZCF. The software weighs in at 868.11MB and includes the February 2026 security patch. While its changelog doesn’t say so, the update enables the long-awaited ability to share files directly with Apple devices via Quick Share.

Once updated, users can turn on the feature by heading to:

Settings > Quick Share > toggle “Share with Apple devices.”

As expected, the receiving iPhone must have AirDrop set to “Everyone for 10 minutes” for the transfer to work.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

This wider rollout follows Google’s earlier promise to bring AirDrop compatibility to more Android devices after debuting on the Pixel 10 series.

There’s still one more requirement you may have to keep in mind before using the feature. Your device must be running Google Play Services version 26.11.xx or higher. Without that, the new cross-platform sharing toggle may not appear even after installing the firmware update.

With the rollout now picking up pace beyond South Korea, more Galaxy S26 users should start seeing the feature over the coming days.

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