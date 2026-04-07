An embarrassing wait: Here's when the Galaxy S25 could finally get stable One UI 8.5

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests Samsung will release the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 series on April 30, starting in South Korea.

International users can likely expect the rollout to begin on May 4, 2026, based on previous release patterns.

The update follows a lengthy period of eight beta versions and weeks of exclusivity for the newer Galaxy S26 series.

Galaxy S25 owners, your wait for One UI 8.5 might finally be coming to an end soon-ish. After releasing eight One UI 8.5 betas, Samsung is now expected to finally release One UI 8.5 stable for the Galaxy S25 series at the end of this month, according to a new leak.

As per Tarun Vats on X, Samsung is expected to release One UI 8.5 stable for the Galaxy S25 series on April 30, starting with its home region of South Korea. Presuming the company follows last year’s pattern, international rollout could start from May 4, 2026, onwards.

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One UI 8.5 has been around in its stable form with the launch of the Galaxy S26 series. It’s been many weeks since then, and we frankly expected Samsung to keep software exclusivity for only a couple of weeks before gracing its now-older flagship with the latest Android update. But late last month, we got yet another One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series, bringing the total to eight.

While we appreciate that Samsung is doing its best to fix bugs, it’s still a little disappointing to see the company’s ex-flagship still running an outdated Android version, given that Android 16 has been out since June 2025 and we’ve almost reached stable Android 17 too. Even with this leak, we’re still about a month away from a One UI 8.5 stable release (based on Android 16), and it’s frankly embarrassing given how flagships from other companies have long been updated to Android 16.

We hope Samsung allocates more resources, fixes bugs, and rolls out a stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 series soon.

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