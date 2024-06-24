One UI 7 could give you another way to lock apps, thanks to Apple

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 7 /6.1.1 could bring a new feature called “App Lock” to Galaxy devices.

This would add yet another way for Galaxy owners to lock their apps.

Galaxy devices offer plenty of privacy and security features, such as Auto Blocker, Samsung Pass, Private Share, and more. That list could soon get a little longer with the addition of a new way to lock your apps.

First spotted by Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), it appears the upcoming One UI 7 update could introduce a built-in app locking feature. According to the screenshot, the feature would matter of factly be called App Lock.

It’s important to note that Galaxy devices already have a way to let owners lock their apps. Through the Secure Folder feature, you can store apps, photos, videos, files, and data separately from the rest of your device. Furthermore, Secure Folder is protected by Samsung Knox — a defense-grade security platform — which encrypts all data and prevents unauthorized access.

If you’re wondering why Samsung would create an additional app locking option, it may be simply a knee-jerk reaction to Apple. During WWDC this year, Apple announced it would be rolling out a feature to easily lock and hide apps with iOS 18.

The current method of locking an app with Secure Folder requires a few steps and also creates a copy of the app. You’ll have to delete the original app if you want the app to only appear in your secure folder. This new App Lock feature would presumably make locking apps simpler and more convenient while removing the hassle of having to set up an entire app once again.

