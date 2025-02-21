That was quick: One UI 7 beta 5 is out just days after beta 4 release

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released One UI 7 beta 5 for the Galaxy S24 series.

The update fixes a VVM crash issue and is smaller in size than the previous beta 4 update.

It’s rolling out to US users, and its early arrival contradicts some leaks.

Just two days after releasing the One UI 7 beta 4 update, Samsung has surprised Galaxy S24 Ultra users with a new One UI 7 beta 5 update.

YouTube creator Jeff Springer posted that they received a new One UI 7 update, with the software version ending in ZYBB.

Reddit user luxojr_wky has also received the update. The update appears to be rolling out to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in the US, even to unlocked units. The update weighs in at just 436MB, which is significantly smaller compared to previous One UI 7 beta releases. For reference, the previous One UI 7 beta 4 update with software version ending in ZYBA came in at a decently large 1.4GB.

The changelog merely mentions that the update fixes a VVM crash issue (likely referring to Visual Voicemail), so we’ll have to wait to learn more about its changes. The link mentioned merely lands up at Samsung’s update documentation website but does not contain details about the Android 15-based update.

Leaks suggested that beta 5 was supposed to land in March, but it’s already here in February. The same leak suggested that we could see as many as six total betas before we get a One UI 7 stable release for the Galaxy S24 series. Moderators on Samsung’s official forums contradicted the leak by suggesting that beta 4 was the last beta. Both of these claims are wrong to an extent, and we now have beta 5 in February.

One can argue that this is beta 4.1 instead of beta 5, but since Samsung doesn’t officially number these betas, it could be either. Given that Samsung remains tight-lipped about what exactly is going on, everyone is left guessing about the flagship’s update situation.

Have you received One UI 7 beta 5 on your device? Let us know in the comments below!

