One UI 7 beta 4 is here with AI filters and broken Google Wallet

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the fourth One UI 7 beta to the Galaxy S24 series.

This brings many fixes and tweaks, as well as Log video support and an AI Filter feature.

The new software doesn’t support Google Wallet, though.

Samsung is taking its sweet time with the One UI 7 beta program, which is no surprise as the software is a major overhaul. We’ve been expecting the fourth beta release for some time now, and the day is finally here.

The Galaxy S24 series is now receiving the fourth One UI 7 beta. More specifically, colleague Zac Kew-Denniss received the update on his Galaxy S24 Ultra. Check out the changelog via the screenshot below.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

One of the most notable additions is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra now gets the S25 line’s Log video option. This is a pro-tier feature that allows for color grading of footage and other edits. Samsung’s beta also brings a so-called AI filter feature, first seen on the new Galaxy phones. This is very similar to Apple’s photographic styles and lets you create new filters by adjusting color temperature, contrast, saturation, and other parameters. Check out the screenshots below to see these new features.

Log video Log video AI Filters AI Filters

We also spotted two new quick setting toggles here, namely Modes and Nearby devices. The Nearby devices UI has also received a fresh coat of paint, offering a drag-and-drop interface akin to HONOR devices.

Furthermore, Samsung’s latest beta software also seems to have given Bixby a fresh coat of paint. Check out the screens below.

A word of warning if you’re using the One UI 7 beta on your daily driver. This latest beta release doesn’t seem to support Google Wallet, with a warning that your phone “doesn’t meet security requirements.” This is notable as the previous beta releases indeed supported Wallet.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Not seeing One UI 7 beta 4 on your phone just yet? You might have to sit tight for a short while. Nevertheless, leaks suggest there will be more beta releases after this. So there still seems to be a while to go until Samsung releases the stable One UI 7 software.

