The Samsung One UI 5 Watch beta is finally open

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has opened up the One UI 5 Watch beta to users.

You can reportedly register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app.

Samsung delayed the One UI 5 Watch beta late last month, but it turns out we didn’t have to wait long at all for the new launch date. Yes, the company has opened the beta program today, allowing users to test-drive the new software.

Users on Samsung’s community forum spotted the availability of the One UI 5 Watch beta program in the Samsung Members app, posting related screenshots as well.

The screenshots confirm that the new beta software is available for the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Watch 5 line and weighs roughly 1.7GB. Users are advised to join the program via the Members app and then check for the system update.

Samsung dished out a few One UI 5 Watch details last month, such as improved sleep coaching, better SOS functionality, and a personalized heart rate zone. But changelogs uploaded by users (seen above) also point to features like universal gestures (e.g. making a fist, shaking your wrist, or pinching your fingers to initiate actions), better timer support, and the ability to set an entire photo album as a wallpaper.

Don’t want to be part of the beta program? Well, there’s no timeline for a stable release, but we’re guessing it could coincide with the Galaxy Watch 6 series launch at the earliest. Samsung’s new watch line is expected to debut in late July alongside its new foldables.

