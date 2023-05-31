Samsung says the One UI 5 Watch beta is delayed

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 5 Watch beta has been delayed.

The beta software was originally scheduled to launch in May.

The company hasn’t disclosed a new date for the beta release.

Samsung launched a One UI Watch beta program last year, allowing Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 owners to test-drive the latest software ahead of the broad, stable release.

The company revealed earlier this year that the One UI 5 Watch software was in the works, adding that a beta release would take place in May. Unfortunately, a moderator on Samsung’s Korean Community forum (h/t: SamMobile) has confirmed that this beta release has been delayed.

A machine-translated excerpt of the moderator’s announcement suggests that Wear OS 4.0 was related to the delay.

“We apologize to customers who have been waiting for the beta to open in May,” the moderator added, albeit without providing a new date for the beta software to be released.

It stands to reason that we’ll see the One UI 5 Watch beta landing on Galaxy Watch devices next month, ahead of the Galaxy Watch 6 series reveal tipped for July. Nevertheless, the new software will bring features like improved sleep coaching, a personalized heart rate zone, and improved SOS functionality.

