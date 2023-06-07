The Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 are officially coming earlier than expected

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that its foldable Unpacked launch will take place in Seoul.

The company added that the event would take place in late July.

This is an earlier launch window than previous foldable reveals.

The company announced that it will unveil its “next-generation foldable devices” at Unpacked in Seoul in “late July.” It still hasn’t given us a date yet, although leaks point to a July 26 event.

Nevertheless, the late July window lines up with previous rumors of an earlier reveal. It was claimed that Samsung could hold an earlier foldable launch to bolster its Q3 earnings. By contrast, all previous launches bar the first-generation Fold and Flip reveals were held in August.

It also sounds like we could see the foldable Unpacked event being held in a different city each year from now on.

Samsung elaborated on this: With the upcoming 27th Unpacked in Seoul, Samsung is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event. Nevertheless, we’re expecting slimmer and lighter foldables on the day. Leaks also point to the Galaxy Flip 5 being a more significant upgrade owing to a much larger cover display, in line with some rivals. So if you like the idea of the Motorola Razr Plus‘s huge cover screen, Samsung’s next Flip might scratch that same itch.

