Samsung Now Brief's next feature is one for the hydro homies

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung could be working on a water-themed info card for its Now Brief feature.

This card would likely display your water intake for the day, much like Samsung Health tracks how many glasses of water you’ve had.

This would join a custom card feature as another much-needed addition to Now Brief.

Samsung’s Now Brief is available on some phones as part of the One UI 7 update. This feature delivers a variety of information cards at certain times of the day, focusing on the weather, your calendar, health, and more. Now, it looks like the company could offer a brand-new card.

SammyGuru dug into the Samsung Health app and discovered a “Water Now brief” feature. Unfortunately, the outlet wasn’t able to activate this option. So what could it actually be?

Well, Now Brief already integrates Samsung Health features like step counting and burned calories. The Samsung Health app can also be used to track and record how many glasses of water you drank relative to a preset target. So it seems like a safe bet that Now Brief could show your water intake as well. This would be a helpful addition to Now Brief, allowing you to quickly check if you’re staying hydrated.

This isn’t the only feature Samsung could bring to Now Brief. SammyGuru also discovered that Samsung is working on custom info cards, which would allow you to create cards, associate apps with them, and schedule when they pop up in Now Brief.

There’s no word on if/when these features will actually come to Galaxy phones. But we’re guessing Samsung could launch them alongside stable One UI 8, which is expected to arrive next month.

