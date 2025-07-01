One UI 8's Now Brief will make sure you don't miss a birthday again

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Now Brief in the latest One UI 8 beta displays birthday reminders and also lets you create an AI-generated birthday card.

The birthday card is generated with a prompt and can be created in one of six art styles.

This is the latest addition to Now Brief, and we’re expecting plenty more by the time stable One UI 8 is released.

Samsung’s Now Brief feature gives users a summary of relevant information several times a day. We know Samsung is working on more types of info cards, but it looks like Now Brief will also get a couple of birthday-related features.

SamMobile got its hands on the third One UI 8 beta and discovered that Now Brief can tell you when someone is celebrating a birthday. That’s a handy addition and means you’ve got no excuse to miss a birthday. However, Now Brief will also prompt you to generate a birthday card for that contact using AI. You can view the outlet’s screenshots below.

The screenshots show that you can type an image generation prompt and choose one of six art styles. These styles are watercolor, illustration, pop art, sketch, 3D cartoon, and oil painting. It’s unclear whether these images are generated locally or via the cloud. It’s also unclear whether the tool lets you add text to the birthday picture, although you can probably do so via the Samsung Gallery app.

Once you’ve generated the picture, you’re presented with several options, such as copying, saving, or sharing it. Interestingly, Now Brief seems to suggest the correct contacts instead of forcing you to scroll through your entire contact list.

I personally don’t care about an AI-generated birthday card, but the birthday reminder functionality itself is extremely useful. It might also give you some time to buy an actual gift for that person.

This doesn’t seem to be the only new feature coming to Now Brief. Samsung is also apparently working on new info card types, such as parking spot reminders, smart home alerts, and wearable battery alerts. The company is also reportedly working on custom cards via the Modes and Routines app.

