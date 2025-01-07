Samsung downgrades One UI 7's best feature in latest beta, but not all is lost

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung just released One UI 7 beta 3, and it seems the Now Bar is getting a temporary feature downgrade.

The latest beta removes several options for Live Notifications.

Samsung says the change is “intentional refinement.”

Samsung’s One UI 7 beta 3 went live yesterday, and users have started noticing a Now Bar downgrade. Similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, the Now Bar is designed to display key information from apps at a glance.

Before the latest update, the Now Bar supported Live Notifications for several things, including the Clock app, Emergency Sharing, Bixby, Interpreter, Samsung Health, Maps, Voice Recorder, and Samsung Notes. Now, most of these options have vanished, leaving only Interpreter, Clock, and Emergency Sharing behind. Here’s how the Live Notifications settings page for the Now Bar looks after the One UI 7 beta three update.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

The change was noticed by a One UI 7 beta user who posted a complaint on Samsung’s US community forums (h/t SamMobile). A Samsung beta moderator replied to their query about the missing Live Notifications options, saying that the change was an “intentional refinement.”

However, the moderator also said, “These features will be more available once the official version is released after we make more improvements on them.” They added that the Now Bar is still being tweaked since One UI 7 is still in beta. There’s a good chance that Samsung will bring back the missing Live Notifications options and improve them for the final, stable version of One UI 7 that’s set to roll out alongside the Galaxy S25 series later this month.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments