One UI 7 beta 3 starts rolling out for Galaxy S24 series in select markets

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out One UI 7 beta 3 for Galaxy S24 series users already enrolled in the beta program.

The update brings several improvements, including fixes for game booster and lock screen issues.

Users in the US, UK, Germany, India, Poland, and South Korea are expected to receive this beta update.

Platform updates take a lot of time to come to Samsung devices, mainly because the company makes extensive changes to the Android platform. When Android 15 was announced in October 2024, Samsung followed up with its announcement that One UI 7 (based on Android 15) will arrive in the stable branch only with the “next Galaxy,” i.e., with the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung took its own sweet time to start the One UI 7 beta program, and the company has now finally begun rolling out One UI 7 beta 3!

X (platform formerly known as Twitter) user Robbie Rankin was quick to highlight the rollout of One UI 7 beta 3 in the UK, with the update build number ending in ZXLJ.

The beta 3 update is rolling out for Galaxy S24 series users who have already enrolled for the beta. Samsung hasn’t mentioned the regions for rollout, but we reckon the new update is rolling out to users in the US, UK, Germany, India, Poland, and South Korea — regions that have previously received the beta 2.

What’s new in One UI 7 beta 3? Here is the official changelog of One UI 7 beta 3 over the previous beta 2 update: Improves vertical scroll inconvenience in app drawer alignment

Game booster> Change screen playback default setting

Game booster> Change FPS setting name and max value

Game Booster> Default scanning rate 120Hz setting

Samsung Message> Modify Exception when saving MMS image

Improved quick panel closing operation

Modify that the Nowbar is not displayed on a specific path

Fix lock screen/AOD/status bar battery icon, notification icon alignment error

Fix errors related to lock screen editing

Fix the lock screen shortcut icon to disappear

Fix volume key operation error when using Routine+

Edge panel > Tools not displayed modified

Many other improvements Have you received the One UI 7 beta 3 update on your Galaxy S24? Did you spot any surprise features that were not mentioned in the changelog? Let us know your experience in the comments below!

