One UI 7's Now Bar will give you key live info at a glance whether you asked for it or not

TL;DR Samsung will be rolling out a feature for the next Galaxy flagship called “Personal Data Engine.”

This feature offers on-device, cross-app personal data protection and post-quantum cryptography.

One UI 7’s Now Bar feature will take information from your most used apps and provide information or suggestions from the lock screen.

As the beta for One UI 7 goes on, Samsung is starting to explain the ins and outs of the new features its Android 15 skin will bring to the Galaxy S25. Two notable changes to look out for when the next flagship launches will be “Now Bar” and “Personal Data Engine.”

In a blog post, the tech giant touched on two subjects related to AI — privacy and personalization. On the privacy side, the company is rolling out a feature it calls Personal Data Engine. While Now Bar promises to integrate your daily actions and most used apps into your lock screen.

Starting with Personal Data Engine, this security tool is an enhancement to Knox and is capable of ensuring “on-device, cross-app personal data protection.” Samsung adds that personalized data is still stored under an encryption key managed by Knox, but it is now adding an additional layer of protection through post-quantum cryptography. The company says that post-quantum cryptography “future-proofs the security of your data against rising quantum computing threats.”

As for Now Bar, it’s a new feature in One UI 7 that appears as a pill-shaped notification at the bottom of the lock screen. This feature takes data that’s already on your phone to provide suggestions or live information based on the activity you’re doing without you having to ask for it. Presumably, it’s taking advantage of Galaxy AI to figure what activity you are performing.

For example, say you’re packing for a trip, Now Bar may use the opportunity to tell you when to leave for the airport. It can also suggest that you create a folder of your essential apps for quick access.

Now Bar sounds like it could be a handy feature if it works as expected. At the same time, it could easily become annoying if it doesn’t work as expected.

