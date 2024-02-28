Samsung could surprise us with two new Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds

Lily Katz / Android Authority Galaxy Buds 2 (left) and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (right).

TL;DR Development firmware has been spotted for SM-R530 and SM-R630, presumed to be the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

More information on the earbuds is not yet available, but we can presume Samsung will launch them alongside its new foldables for the year.

Samsung has a very successful lineup of Galaxy Buds, and we usually see a new release every year. But unlike its Galaxy smartphones that have a predictable schedule, Galaxy Buds earbuds can have extended development cycles and different release windows. We’re expecting to see Samsung’s next Galaxy Buds earbuds launch this year, and the company could surprise us with not one but two earbud releases.

According to a report from Galaxyclub, Samsung is working on a regular Galaxy Buds 3 and a Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These have been spotted through development firmware and carry model numbers SM-R530 and SM-R630.

More information on the earbuds is not currently available, but we can make some reasonable assumptions. Samsung usually launches new earbuds alongside its flagship releases, which include the Galaxy S series at the beginning of the year or the Galaxy foldables launched in Q3. Since Samsung did not release any new earbuds alongside the Galaxy S24 series, we can reasonably expect them to launch these new earbuds alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, with a presumed launch window of August 2024.

Further, with a new regular and Pro variant, we can also reasonably expect Samsung to sunset its older earbuds. So these new earbuds could succeed the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and that then gives us an anchor for price. The Galaxy Buds 2 launched for $150, while the Buds 2 Pro launched for $230. It would be wise to account in some margin for inflation and new tech, though.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments