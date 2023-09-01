Samsung's mid-range phones could get AMD graphics next year

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly offer AMD GPUs in its mid-tier Exynos processors next year.

That means devices like the Galaxy A55 and A35 could potentially get AMD power.

You might want to temper your expectations when it comes to performance, though.

Samsung offered the Exynos 2200 chipset in some Galaxy S22 series phones last year, bringing AMD graphics to modern smartphones for the first time. The company went all-in on Snapdragon power with the Galaxy S23 series, but rumors point to next year’s Galaxy S24 family gaining Exynos power and AMD graphics in some capacity.

Now, tipster Revegnus has claimed on X that Samsung’s upcoming mid-range Exynos chipsets will offer AMD GPUs. More specifically, the leaker says the Exynos 1480 and Exynos 1430 will offer AMD’s RDNA-based graphics.

The leaker also urged consumers to not have “overly high expectations” for gaming performance, claiming that this addition will be used for imaging rather than gaming. We’re guessing that Samsung might use this tech for improved machine learning and super-resolution.

This warning nevertheless suggests that these new mid-range chips will offer cut-down GPUs compared to the Exynos 2200 or the upcoming Exynos 2400. We’re also guessing that features like ray tracing would be disabled in these mid-range GPUs.

We’re still glad to see the Samsung/AMD partnership trickle down to the mid-range segment, though. Samsung’s mid-tier Exynos chips have traditionally used Arm’s Mali GPUs, delivering respectable performance for the most part. But AMD GPUs could potentially deliver improved performance, better driver support, and more desktop-style features.

Comments