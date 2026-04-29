Google Messages migration nightmare: Former Samsung Messages users watch chats vanish in real time

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Messages users who are migrating to Google Messages are missing some of their conversations.

A Google Product Expert has confirmed that the vanishing messages bug is linked to the phasing out of Samsung Messages.

The issue is being caused by a sync and re-indexing delay.

If you’re unaware, Samsung is sunsetting its Messages app and sending its users to Google Messages. As the end of the road is in sight, July 2026, more and more users are now migrating over to Google’s solution. However, it appears that some of these users are running into an issue where old and new chats are suddenly disappearing.

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Former Samsung Messages users who have switched to Google Messages claim that their chats have gone missing. One person on Reddit says several of their chats have disappeared, and they can’t get them to come back despite reinstalling the app, clearing cache, and restarting their phone. Another user claims they watched a message they sent disappear right in front of their eyes.

What are you replacing Samsung Messages with? 529 votes Google Messages 57 % Fossify Messages 27 % Textra 9 % Other (let us know in the comments) 6 %

Over on Google’s support page, a Product Expert has responded to a similar complaint. In their response, they confirm that this issue has been a “widely reported trend as Samsung officially phases out Samsung Messages.” The Expert also confirms that the bug is most likely a sync and re-indexing delay rather than a permanent deletion. They add that if you have RCS messages that were “hosted by a carrier rather than Google’s Jibe server, those specific messages may not carry over to Google Messages.”

If you’re also experiencing this issue, there are some workarounds you can try. The Google Product Expert recommends waiting 48 plus hours if you just switched or only recently noticed the issue. They add that you should keep your phone plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi to allow the indexing to finish. Or you can use the “Sync Force” trick, which involves the following steps: Set Samsung Messages back as your default SMS app

Restart your phone

Open Samsung Messages and wait a few minutes for it to load the local database

Switch back to Google Messages and set it as the default again Additionally, some missing texts may have been incorrectly categorized as “unknown” after the migration. The Product Expert recommends checking your messages from unknown senders.

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