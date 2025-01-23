RIP Samsung Messages; the Galaxy S25 only comes with Google Messages (Updated: More details)

TL;DR Samsung Messages is not installed on the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung said in July 2024 that Google Messages would become the default app.

Google Messages has been preloaded on Samsung phones since 2021.

Update: January 23, 2025 (1:10 AM ET): Samsung has provided some clarity on the future of Samsung Messages, which could be important for those who use the app instead of Google Messages.

In an email to Android Authority, Samsung reiterated that it’s sunsetting Samsung Messages and moving users to Google Messages, but that those who wish to keep using the app will still be able to do so. Here’s the complete statement from Samsung: With the close collaboration between Google and Samsung, we have opted to migrate all services to Google Messages and are sunsetting Samsung Messages. It’s no longer available in the PlayStore; however, those who chose to utilize Samsung Messages are still able to do so. We believe that the added functionality of RCS messaging on Google Messages creates an enhanced user experience for both Android-to-Android messaging and across platforms. Original article: January 22: 2025 (1 PM ET): A common criticism of Samsung phones is the number of duplicate apps in One UI. One of the apps in question is Samsung Messages, which has existed alongside Google Messages since 2021 with no way to uninstall either of them. The Galaxy S25 series changes that, with the phones coming out of the box with a single messaging app — Google Messages.

Google Messages was first preloaded on a Samsung phone in 2021, debuting on the Galaxy S21 series. That was a big deal at the time as the app had a different design to what it did on Pixels on other Android phones, a design that made it fit in better with the One UI design language. Many wondered at the time if this signaled the end for Samsung Messages. Ultimately, it did, but it took longer than we expected.

During our hands-on with the Galaxy S25, we immediately noticed the lack of Samsung Messages. The app is gone in favor of Google’s app, which may upset some users. Samsung’s app still has a few features that Google doesn’t, such as user-created chat folders and message organization.

The removal of Samsung Messages isn’t surprising. In July 2024, Samsung explained that it would make Google Messages the default on new Samsung devices. That was the case for the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, although they still had Samsung’s app preinstalled for people to switch to if they choose.

We don’t know if Samsung Messages will disappear from older devices as they get updated to One UI 7, although the app is still present in the One UI 7 beta builds for the Galaxy S24 series. It’s also unknown if the app is still available to download from the Galaxy Store on S25 devices and if the company will allow users to migrate their data from its app to Google Messages.

Are you sad to see Samsung Messages go? Or are you happy to see one less duplicate app taking up space on your phone? Let us know in the comments.

