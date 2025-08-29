Samsung Messages rolls out 'Bubble Emoji' to put some personality into your texts

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Messages has received a new feature.

The new feature will automatically add emojis to your text bubble.

The update has been released in South Korea.

The funny thing about Samsung Messages is that the texting app was going to be sunset. Or at least that’s what Samsung said at the beginning of the year when it decided to instead promote Google Messages. Yet, the tech giant has continued to support the app with new updates. The most recent update makes text bubbles a little more expressive.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Spotted by the folks over at SamMobile, Samsung has pushed out a new update for its Messages app. Before you get too excited, it appears this update has only been released in South Korea. The new feature in question is called Bubble Emoji, which you can see in the image shared by @herjy6372 on X (formerly Twitter).

If you have the feature enabled, an emoji will automatically be added to the text message you sent. What emoji is added will depend on the context of the text. In Google Messages, you can do something similar with reactions, but reactions require you to select emojis manually.

Bubble Emoji is live on the Galaxy S25 series; it’s unclear if the feature has rolled out to other devices. If you’re in the market, you can enable Bubble Emoji by opening the app, navigating to the three-dot menu, tapping on Settings, and finding Chat settings.

Follow