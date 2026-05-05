Samsung may have inadvertently confirmed plans for the Galaxy Watch 9

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Canada may have accidentally confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Watch 9.

On the company’s trade-ins page, there’s a reference to the Watch 9 range.

Samsung has had a fair amount of difficulty keeping the lid on its upcoming products. Just earlier today, Android Authority discovered images of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and its wide variant hiding in a build of One UI 9. Now Samsung itself may have accidentally confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Watch 9.

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A reference to the Galaxy Watch 9 was spotted on Samsung’s Canadian website by the folks over at SammyGuru. Specifically, the reference appears in a list of smartwatches that are eligible for a trade-in promo. The inclusion of the “Watch9 range” on this list is a bit strange, as Samsung doesn’t usually allow brand-new products to be traded in right away. The outlet floats the possibility that this could just be a placeholder.

Back in late March, a firmware file believed to belong to the Galaxy Watch 9 was spotted on a US test server. The device was said to be carrying the model number SM-L345U. Before that, a different leak revealed that there would be a 40mm model and a larger 44mm variant. The larger model is expected to carry a 435mAh battery.

While Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Watch 9, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it at the company’s mid-year Unpacked event. Rumors have suggested that the show will be held in London this year on July 22.

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