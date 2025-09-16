Here's your first look at Samsung Health's new AI-powered fitness assistant (APK teardown)

TL;DR Samsung will launch an AI-powered assistant in its Health app soon.

We’ve managed to surface the feature in Samsung Health, revealing how it’ll appear and what it can do.

Called “Samsung Health assistant,” the feature is essentially an AI chatbot that can help you keep track of your fitness goals, answer health-related questions, and more.

The Samsung Health app is one of the best fitness tracking apps out there, and it’s about to get even better with the introduction of an AI-powered assistant. Rumors about Samsung’s upcoming AI health coach have been swirling for a while, with reports suggesting a US launch later this year. Now, we’ve spotted the feature hidden inside a beta version of the Samsung Health app. Here’s what it does and how it works.

The feature is called “Samsung Health Assistant.” Once it rolls out, you’ll find it on the Samsung Health app’s home page by tapping a new chat icon in the right corner. Its settings can be accessed under Settings > Health assist > Samsung Health Assistant.

How will the Samsung Health assistant work? We managed to get the feature up and running in the Samsung Health app, and we’ve got plenty of screenshots and a video to give you a clear look at what to expect.

As the description in the Samsung Health app notes, the Samsung Health assistant is essentially an AI-powered chatbot that answers questions about your activity, sleep, nutrition, stress, and Energy Score. For instance, you can ask things like, “How many steps do I need to walk today?” The assistant will then give you an exact answer based on your health trends.

You’ll also be able to discuss wellness tips with the Samsung Health assistant and get fitness routine suggestions based on your chat history and health trends. Moreover, the chatbot will help you set fitness goals and track your progress. The video above should give you a good sense of what sort of questions you can ask the assistant.

Samsung makes it very clear that the AI Health assistant can’t diagnose medical conditions and that answers generated by the chatbot may vary in accuracy. When you open a chat with the AI, you’ll see suggestion pills to quickly log health data, discover activities, get tips, and more. In case you forget a previous conversation, you’ll also be able to view your chat history.

It’s unclear when Samsung will debut the new Health assistant, but when it starts rolling out, which should be soon, it should be available in beta until Samsung fine-tunes it for better performance.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

