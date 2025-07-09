Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung is giving you an extra reason to pick up a Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, or Flip 7 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners can get six free months of Google AI Pro with 2TB of cloud storage.
- The same offer is available for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE.
Today, Samsung held its big Galaxy Unpacked event. As expected, the company officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. While there may already be plenty of reasons to order one of these new foldables, Samsung is sweetening the deal with an offer AI enthusiasts will appreciate.
Samsung is doubling down on AI features for its new foldables. For example, Gemini Live is now available on the Flip’s FlexWindow. Audio Eraser has now been expanded beyond the Gallery app. And Circle to Search has a new feature to help you out the next time you find yourself stuck in a game. Along with all of these new AI experiences, Samsung is also giving those who purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, or Flip 7 FE access to Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage.
As a refresher, Google recently rebranded its AI Premium subscription to AI Pro. This plan normally costs $19.99 per month, but you’ll be able to try it out free for six months with Samsung’s offer. With this subscription, you get access to the tech giant’s various AI tools, including Flow (an AI filmmaking tool), Whisk (image-to-video generator), NotebookLM, Gemini in Chrome, Veo 3 Fast, and so on.
Keep in mind that you won’t get unlimited access to these features, as that perk is reserved for the AI Ultra plan. Google first introduced the AI Ultra tier during I/O back in May.