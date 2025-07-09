Samsung is giving you an extra reason to pick up a Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, or Flip 7 FE

TL;DR Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners can get six free months of Google AI Pro with 2TB of cloud storage.

The same offer is available for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE.

Today, Samsung held its big Galaxy Unpacked event. As expected, the company officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. While there may already be plenty of reasons to order one of these new foldables, Samsung is sweetening the deal with an offer AI enthusiasts will appreciate.

Samsung is doubling down on AI features for its new foldables. For example, Gemini Live is now available on the Flip’s FlexWindow. Audio Eraser has now been expanded beyond the Gallery app. And Circle to Search has a new feature to help you out the next time you find yourself stuck in a game. Along with all of these new AI experiences, Samsung is also giving those who purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, or Flip 7 FE access to Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage.

As a refresher, Google recently rebranded its AI Premium subscription to AI Pro. This plan normally costs $19.99 per month, but you’ll be able to try it out free for six months with Samsung’s offer. With this subscription, you get access to the tech giant’s various AI tools, including Flow (an AI filmmaking tool), Whisk (image-to-video generator), NotebookLM, Gemini in Chrome, Veo 3 Fast, and so on.

Keep in mind that you won’t get unlimited access to these features, as that perk is reserved for the AI Ultra plan. Google first introduced the AI Ultra tier during I/O back in May.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thinnest, lightest Z Fold to date • More durable design • 200MP primary camera • Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy MSRP: $1,999.99 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve their fold folding hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $420.00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Largest ever Flex Window • 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X folding screen • 7 years of updates MSRP: $1,099.00 Melds Galaxy AI with the new edge-to-edge FlexWindow With a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 focuses on putting AI smarts in your pocket. Measuring just 13.74mm thick when folded, it's the slimmest Z Flip phone yet. Packed with a 50MP camera and a suite of AI tools, Samsung calls the Z Flip 7 a "pocket-sized selfie studio." See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $320.00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Cheapest Galaxy foldable to date • 50MP primary camera MSRP: $899.00 Budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip With as few compromises as possible to bring the price down, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE rocks a 6.7-inch main display, a 3.4-inch front display, and an Exynos chipset. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.