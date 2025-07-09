Samsung's Audio Eraser now lets you clean up audio in other apps

TL;DR One UI 8 now lets Galaxy owners access Audio Eraser outside of the Gallery app.

The feature is accessible in Samsung Notes, Voice Recorder, and on recorded calls.

Audio Eraser also works on any video played in the Samsung player, not just ones captured on your phone.

The big day for Samsung’s foldables is here. While the spotlight is on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, plenty of other news was also revealed during Galaxy Unpacked. Something that may have slipped under the radar is an interesting update to Samsung’s Audio Eraser tool.

If you have one of Samsung’s more recent phones, like the Galaxy S25 or Galaxy Z Fold 6, then you should have Audio Eraser. This feature can usually be accessed by heading over to the Gallery app and tapping on edit. However, Samsung has now made Audio Eraser accessible outside of the Gallery app.

With One UI 8, Galaxy owners can now use Audio Eraser in Samsung Notes, Voice Recorder, and on recorded calls. In addition, the tool also now works on any video played in the Samsung player. Previously, it could only be used on videos you captured on your phone.

This is a pretty nice improvement to the AI-powered editing tool. It’s good to see the tech giant continue to work on the feature instead of resting on its laurels.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.