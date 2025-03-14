Hands-on: Samsung Game Booster Plus for One UI 7 is here (kinda)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung has slowly been updating its various Good Lock apps to support One UI 7, while bringing some new features in the process. Now, it looks like the One UI 7 version of its Game Booster Plus app has surfaced online.

Leaker Ice Universe posted an unofficial link to the updated Game Booster Plus app on Weibo. Needless to say, this isn’t an official source so you should exercise extreme caution if you plan to download it.

We did the irresponsible thing and downloaded the updated app. Fortunately, we can confirm that it brings several previously disclosed features to Samsung phones.

For starters, you can now classify non-game apps as games. The Galaxy maker warns that this can lead to issues with some apps, but it could also be handy for apps like emulators, which would benefit from Game Booster adjustments. For example, I added the bleeding-edge RPCS3 emulator to Game Booster and was able to toggle the frame booster option (although I can’t tell whether it made a big difference). Perhaps more importantly, adding apps to Game Booster also gives you quick access to features like screenshots, screen recording, and touch rate boosting.

Another previously announced feature is the ability to remap your gamepad buttons. This addition is indeed present in this new version of Game Booster Plus. A closer look reveals that Samsung lets you save your remapped button configurations as individual profiles (up to four profiles). That’s very handy as you might use the default configuration for most games, a remapped configuration for one specific title, and an altogether different remapped configuration for some other titles.

Finally, Samsung’s updated app now lets you change specific GPU settings in games. The app gives you three settings for texture filter quality (quality, performance, default) and offers a “PreTransform” setting related to auto-rotation. The former option could be useful if you’re trying to achieve smoother gameplay, or if you’ve got headroom to boost visuals.

We’re guessing this Game Booster Plus update will be widely available to One UI 7 users in the coming days, so you shouldn’t have to download it from shady sources. The update also comes after several other Good Lock apps received updates. These updated apps include a massively overhauled Home Up app as well as the Camera Assistant app, which now lets you automatically save videos to external storage.

