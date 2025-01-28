The Galaxy S25 series steals a handy video capture feature from iPhones

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Camera Assistant app lets you save videos directly to external USB-C storage.

This feature is apparently limited to the Galaxy S25 series of phones right now.

The option appeared on iPhones back in 2023, so we’re glad to see it on Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy phones are among the best Android phones for video capture, and the Galaxy S25 series ups the ante with overdue features like LOG support. However, it turns out that these new devices also bring a feature we’ve previously seen on iPhones.

Frequent tipster Ice Universe has claimed on Weibo that the latest version of the Camera Assistant app now lets you automatically save videos to external storage. An accompanying screenshot reveals that this feature supports Video, Pro Video, Portrait Video, Timelapse and Slow-Motion modes in Samsung’s camera app. Check out the machine-translated image below.

This is a welcome addition as Galaxy phones previously didn’t support this feature via the stock Samsung camera app. Instead, owners had to use third-party camera apps if they wanted to record directly to USB-C storage. This is useful if you plan to record footage and edit it on another platform, saving you from having to transfer to external storage via the phone’s file manager or by plugging your phone into a computer.

This also comes after Apple introduced the ability to record ProRes video directly to USB-C storage with the iPhone 15 series. So we’re happy to see Samsung catch up and adopt this option. We also hope that other Android OEMs jump on the bandwagon and support this feature as it could make life easier for people shooting video on their phones.

Ice Universe adds that the updated Camera Assistant now offers an HDR10+ video toggle, but we’re not sure how this option differs from the toggle seen in the Samsung camera app.

