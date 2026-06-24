The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could deliver a 'significant' display upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaker Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will come with “significantly enhanced” display resolution.

This is presumably compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, whose cover and folding screens sport resolutions of 2,520 x 1,080 and 2,184 x 1,968, respectively.

Samsung is expected to officially launch the Z Fold 8 Ultra on July 22.

We’re expecting the direct sequel to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 to launch as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while the wider variant we’ve seen in leaks may simply be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. It’s a bit confusing, but the names indicate that the slimmer model will be positioned as a higher-end option. To that end, a new rumor points to the Ultra model coming with a display upgrade — though details are light.

Prolific leaker Ice Universe posted on X this morning that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will come with “significantly enhanced” screen resolution. The tweet didn’t include any specific figures, and it’s not clear which screen will be higher-resolution than the previous model.

Samsung has significantly enhanced the screen resolution of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2026

The previous-generation Z Fold 7’s cover screen comes in at a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080, while the folding internal display is 2,184 x 1,968. That means that phone’s cover display is more pixel-dense than its inner screen, so it seems like the interior display could use the boost more. Ice Universe’s tweet could potentially also mean that both screens are in for a resolution upgrade.

Both displays on Samsung’s 2025 foldable are already pretty crisp, so this particular upgrade might not be all that notable from a user experience perspective. Still, for folks spending thousands on their next phone, it should be nice to know they’re getting their money’s worth, at least on paper.

We should know much, much more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (as well as the wider Z Fold 8, the Z Flip 8, and more) in about a month: Samsung’s next unpacked event is expected to take place in London on July 22.

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