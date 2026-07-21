Galaxy Z Fold 8 breaks cover (again) in T-Mobile ad

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has published an ad featuring the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ahead of the phone’s official launch.

This is the second bit of new official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 imagery we’ve seen today.

The phone will launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event in London tomorrow, July 22.

Samsung’s next phones and wearables are set to officially launch tomorrow at Galaxy Unpacked in London, but that’s not stopping the new hardware from continuing to break cover. Samsung itself posted a teaser image showing the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 8 earlier today, and now, T-Mobile’s apparently published an ad for the new phone ahead of schedule.

Industry observer Tarun Vats posted a screenshot on X today showing what appears to be an ad published by T-Mobile for Business on Facebook. The ad shows a hand holding the “all-new” Galaxy Z Fold 8, calling it a “pocket-size powerhouse.”

There’s no new info in the ad — we’ve seen the Z Fold 8 from practically every angle by now, and the text of the post doesn’t include any specific details. Still, it’s a little funny that new imagery of the phone keeps making its way out with hours to go until its official reveal.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is Samsung’s first foldable to use this new, wider form factor. The outer display will reportedly be a 5.5″ 16:10 screen, while the inner display will be a 7.6″ 4:3 panel. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, meanwhile, will keep the same narrow form factor we’re used to from prior Z Fold devices.

All this will be official in a matter of hours: Galaxy Unpacked starts Wednesday, July 22 at 9 AM Eastern.

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