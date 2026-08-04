Samsung cites 'high demand' as some Galaxy Z Fold 8 deliveries are delayed

Richard Priday / Android Authority

TL;DR Orders of many Galaxy Z Fold 8 configurations are scheduled to be delivered weeks or months from now.

The T-Mobile version of the Fold 8 in Cream is apparently in shortest supply, with current delivery estimates in October.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is finally available for order, and it’s apparently very popular. Some orders were initially projected to arrive as early as today, August 3. But a lot of users are reporting their estimated delivery dates are much further out, with Samsung citing unexpectedly high demand for its new, squat foldable.

We’ve seen a handful of reports on Reddit from Z Fold 8 buyers who say their orders are now estimated to arrive later than they initially believed. Some shoppers’ delays are slight, like Wonderful_Sorbet9502, whose Fold 8 is projected to arrive on August 9. Others, however, say that their delivery estimate has slipped much further into the future.

Samsung warns on its online store that “Due to high demand, we are experiencing a delay in delivery on popular combinations.” User Realistic_Note2162 says they ordered their Z Fold 8 over this past weekend and got a delivery estimate way out in early October, about two full months away. Samsung’s own website does reflect an October delivery window for the 256GB T-Mobile variant of the Z Fold 8’s Cream colorway, though the wait for other configurations isn’t quite as long.

Carrier-unlocked units in Graphite and Lavender are currently showing a delivery estimate of September 11, at least for models with 256 gigs of storage space. Most carrier-locked models, as well as the unlocked 256GB Cream model and those with paid storage upgrades, are still showing estimated delivery dates in early August.

Some carrier-specific configurations of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are also showing delivery dates into September, but unlocked versions of those phones should be delivered within the month of August. Based on current availability, it seems like the Z Fold 8’s new, squarer shape is really resonating with shoppers.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra are all available for order now. The base Flip costs $1,200, while the Folds start at $1,900 and $2,100, respectively.

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