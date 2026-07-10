Is Samsung quietly putting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on display early? Leak shows it off with a photo

TL;DR An alleged Galaxy Z Fold 8 retail display was spotted and photographed by a Reddit user at a Samsung retailer in South Korea.

If authentic, this marks the first time Samsung has displayed unannounced foldable units in an official store before an official launch event.

The leaked display setup suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 may also be present alongside the standard Fold 8.

Samsung is preparing to officially pull back the curtain on its next-generation foldables on July 22, but the leaks are already flowing thick and fast. We now have our very first look at an (alleged) official Galaxy Z Fold 8 retail display out in the wild, and it aligns with renders we’ve seen so far.

A Reddit user claims they spotted the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on display at a Samsung retailer in South Korea. A store employee allegedly “confirmed” that it was the “Fold 8,” but did not allow the user to take photos or have some hands-on time. Regardless, the user managed to sneak in a photo:

The Reddit user doesn’t mention it, but if the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is already on display, the Fold behind it could be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Flip beside it could be the Galaxy Z Flip 8 too.

Please note that we haven’t really seen Samsung display its upcoming units at an official store before an official launch, announcement, or similar teaser reveal. The company did show off the Galaxy Z TriFold at a tech summit in South Korea before its launch, so it’s possible that Samsung is adopting a different strategy to drum up interest in its new form factor release. Either way, this is still very much a leak at this stage, so you should take it with a pinch of salt.

Samsung’s foldable lineup for this year is expected to include a wide-book-style foldable, a regular/tall-book-style foldable, and a clamshell foldable. The regular foldable is the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it could be called the “Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra,” as Samsung is seemingly calling the wide-book-style foldable the “Galaxy Z Fold 8” instead. The clamshell foldable will likely continue its naming tradition and be called the Galaxy Z Flip 8, although leaks suggest it could be the last flip foldable from Samsung for a while.

Separate leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could cost $2,099 for its base variant, $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wide) could start at $1,899. We’ll have to wait for Samsung to confirm these details, but don’t hold your breath for cheaper price tags.

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