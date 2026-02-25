Google's Scam Detection is now on the Galaxy S26, and you don't need the Google Phone app

TL;DR Google’s Scam Detection feature is now coming to the Samsung phone app on the Galaxy S26 range.

This feature uses on-device AI during phone calls to detect when you’re talking to a potential scammer.

The feature was previously restricted to Pixel phones and the Google Phone app.

Google’s recent Pixel phones introduced Scam Detection for phone calls, giving you a heads-up if a call starts to sound shady. This feature is available in Google’s Phone app, but it’s now coming to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series as well.

Google confirmed that Scam Detection is available in the Samsung phone app on the Galaxy S26 phones. This feature uses the Gemini Nano on-device AI model while you’re on a call to detect conversation patterns frequently associated with scams. The feature is disabled for your contacts, though.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

“If a caller, for example, tries to get you to provide payment via gift cards to complete a delivery, Scam Detection will alert you through audio and haptic notifications and display a warning on your phone that the call may be a scam,” Google noted in a blog post last year.

Google adds that Scam Detection on the Galaxy S26 series is limited to English speakers in the US. So you might have to wait a while if you’re hoping for support in your market and desired language.

In any event, Scam Detection was previously limited to the Google Phone app, so we’re glad to see it’s coming to the Samsung phone app. This news also comes roughly a month after we first uncovered evidence of Scam Detection coming to the Galaxy S26 series.

There’s no word if or when this will come to older Samsung flagship phones, though. It should be possible from a technical perspective, as recent high-end Galaxy phones already run the AI model that underpins Scam Detection. We also hope the feature lands on phones from other OEMs later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Bigger Battery MSRP: $899.99 Compact flagship with Galaxy AI and strong performance The compact flagship of the lineup, pairing a slightly larger display with solid battery life, fast performance, and the full suite of Galaxy AI features in a more affordable package. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy • Power AI features • MSRP: $1,299.99 Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $400.00

Follow