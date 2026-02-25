Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Google's Scam Detection is now on the Galaxy S26, and you don't need the Google Phone app

Google is bringing its Scam Detection smarts to the Galaxy S26's phone app.
By

2 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
TL;DR
  • Google’s Scam Detection feature is now coming to the Samsung phone app on the Galaxy S26 range.
  • This feature uses on-device AI during phone calls to detect when you’re talking to a potential scammer.
  • The feature was previously restricted to Pixel phones and the Google Phone app.

Google’s recent Pixel phones introduced Scam Detection for phone calls, giving you a heads-up if a call starts to sound shady. This feature is available in Google’s Phone app, but it’s now coming to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series as well.

Google confirmed that Scam Detection is available in the Samsung phone app on the Galaxy S26 phones. This feature uses the Gemini Nano on-device AI model while you’re on a call to detect conversation patterns frequently associated with scams. The feature is disabled for your contacts, though.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

“If a caller, for example, tries to get you to provide payment via gift cards to complete a delivery, Scam Detection will alert you through audio and haptic notifications and display a warning on your phone that the call may be a scam,” Google noted in a blog post last year.

Google adds that Scam Detection on the Galaxy S26 series is limited to English speakers in the US. So you might have to wait a while if you’re hoping for support in your market and desired language.

In any event, Scam Detection was previously limited to the Google Phone app, so we’re glad to see it’s coming to the Samsung phone app. This news also comes roughly a month after we first uncovered evidence of Scam Detection coming to the Galaxy S26 series.

There’s no word if or when this will come to older Samsung flagship phones, though. It should be possible from a technical perspective, as recent high-end Galaxy phones already run the AI model that underpins Scam Detection. We also hope the feature lands on phones from other OEMs later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S26
Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Bigger Battery
MSRP: $899.99
Compact flagship with Galaxy AI and strong performance
The compact flagship of the lineup, pairing a slightly larger display with solid battery life, fast performance, and the full suite of Galaxy AI features in a more affordable package.
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
Save $300.00
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Faster Wireless charging
MSRP: $1,099.99
A balanced middle-ground option with a large display, long-lasting battery, and faster charging.
The Galaxy S26 Plus sits in the sweet spot of the lineup, offering a large display, a big 4,900mAh battery with faster wireless charging, and the same powerful Galaxy AI features as its siblings, without stepping all the way up to Ultra pricing.
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
See price at Amazon
Save $300.00
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Privacy display • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy • Power AI features •
MSRP: $1,299.99
Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung&#039;s slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools.
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
See price at Amazon
Save $400.00
News
GoogleSamsungSamsung Galaxy S26
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.