Exclusive: I put a leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max case on an iPhone 16 Pro Max

The case fits very well on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, showing that the sizing is nearly identical.

However, Apple appears to be moving the LiDAR sensor, microphone, and flash, so iPhone 16/17 cases will likely not be interchangeable.

Now that the Google Pixel 10 launch is over, it’s time to look to the next huge smartphone launch of the year: the Apple iPhone 17 series. Although we don’t know exactly when they will land, Apple traditionally launches them in the second week of September, so it’s not far off yet.

Ahead of time, though, Android Authority has obtained a leaked Thinborne case based on the iPhone 17 Pro Max design. This case lines up with leaks we’ve already seen for what the iPhone 17 series should look like. Curious, we put the iPhone 17 Pro Max case on its most current generation sibling, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Check out what we found in the images below.

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max case

So what do we learn from this case? Well, the first and most obvious thing is that the iPhone 17 Pro Max case fits onto the iPhone 16 Pro Max very well. All the buttons have plenty of clearance, the speaker grilles have all the room they need, and there’s nothing obstructing the USB-C port. Even the rear camera lenses are in the exact same spot, with the case fitting around them like a glove. This suggests that the general sizing and button placement of the iPhone 17 Pro Max should be similar (or even identical) to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The major problems, though, are the LiDAR sensor, flash, and rear microphone. Because Apple appears to be adopting a slightly new camera module design for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, those three things have been moved to the far right of the phone’s back.

In other words, even though this leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max case fits the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s overall dimensions, the case is not compatible. If you used a case from a different brand that didn’t completely cover the camera module, you might be able to get away with it, since all the sensors on the iPhone 16 Pro Max are on the module. Generally, though, it won’t work.

However, putting an iPhone 16 Pro Max case on the iPhone 17 Pro Max is definitively a no-go, since your camera sensors and microphone would be covered — if it even fit on the phone at all thanks to the wider module.

The bottom line here is that if you currently own an iPhone 16 Pro Max and are looking forward to using an existing case on your new iPhone 17 Pro Max upgrade, it’s not going to work. Set aside some extra cash for a new protective case.

