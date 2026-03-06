Pixel 11 Pro XL case renders may give first hint at design changes

ThinBorne Pixel 11 case

TL;DR Renders of a phone case for the Pixel 11 Pro XL have popped up online.

The images suggest that Google may reduce the protrusion of the camera bar.

The renders also seem to hint at a slightly wider camera bar.

With the recent release of the Pixel 10a, it’s time to redirect our attention to Google’s next-generation phones. We’re still pretty far away from the launch of the Pixel 11, but there have been a few leaks here and there. For example, one leak suggests Google is considering adding an under-display infrared camera for a more secure and versatile face unlock feature. Now another leak has emerged, hinting at a slight design change.

Although we’re nowhere near the Pixel 11’s launch, case maker ThinBorne has a listing for a Pixel 11 Pro XL case. Included in that listing are two very early renders of the case in question, which is made with aramid fiber and offers MagSafe compatibility.

The renders suggest the Pixel 11 Pro XL’s body will be similar to its predecessor in terms of size and thickness. However, there are two interesting differences that stand out.

Pixel 11 case Pixel 11 case Pixel 10 case Pixel 10 Camera bar gap

If you look at the images above, you may notice how shallow the lip of the camera bar gap is for the Pixel 11 case. Despite keeping the phone’s thickness about the same as last year, this render suggests Google could be reducing the extent to which the camera bar protrudes.

The other difference is the shape of the camera bar. These renders seem to hint at a slightly wider, more rounded rectangle-like shape than the Pixel 10’s elongated oval-shaped camera bar.

We’re still in the early days of Pixel 11 leaks. But this could be our first hint at the next-gen flagship’s design.

