The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is so good, Samsung says it's stealing Ultra fans

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung says users transitioning from Galaxy S Ultra models now make up nearly 30% of Galaxy Z Fold 7 purchases.

The company also revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is selling 50% better than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also apparently converting users from rival brands at record levels in the US.

Samsung says more Galaxy S Ultra users in the US are making the jump to foldables, all thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. According to the company, users transitioning from S series Ultra models now make up nearly 30% of Galaxy Z Fold 7 purchases. That’s a notable shift in demand for the new Samsung foldable compared to previous years.

Considering that Ultra has long been Samsung’s most powerful smartphone for those who want the best cameras, biggest displays, and top-tier performance, this is quite an achievement for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The phone’s biggest draw is its ultra-slim yet sturdy design, but it also brings solid performance, flexible cameras, and Samsung’s excellent update commitment, making it an extremely attractive buy, despite its eye-watering price tag.

Samsung says the migration of Ultra users to the Fold 7 shows that it’s not just an equal to the Ultra models, but a device that delivers the “Galaxy Ultra experience” with added foldable functionality.

Samsung also revealed that demand for its latest foldables continues to outpace previous generations. According to the company, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is currently selling 50% better than its predecessor, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is apparently converting users from rival brands at record levels in the US.

This update from Samsung follows several recent reports pointing to the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s strong performance globally. Research firm Counterpoint recently highlighted that the phone has become the fastest-selling Galaxy foldable in Western Europe. Meanwhile, Samsung also reportedly scaled up production last month to keep up with the Fold 7’s rising demand.

Looks like Samsung’s long-term bet on foldables is finally paying off. With thinner, lighter designs and improved durability, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 appears to be reaching users who probably didn’t consider buying a foldable phone until now.

