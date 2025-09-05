Galaxy Z Fold 7 is enough of a hit that Samsung is cranking up production

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has raised September Galaxy Z Fold 7 production to 260,000 units, up 60,000 from earlier plans.

August Fold 7 output hit 430,000 units, well above the 170,000 initially targeted, while Flip 7 production fell short.

Shipments could exceed Samsung’s 2.4 million-unit goal for 2025.

Samsung’s top-end foldable might come with a heavy price tag, but that hasn’t stopped demand from forcing the company to build more. Samsung has reportedly raised its September production target for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to 260,000 units, 60,000 more than planned.

According to Korean outlet The Elec, Samsung also overshot its August plan by a wide margin. Output for the Fold 7 hit 430,000 units last month, compared to the 170,000 units penciled in two months earlier and the 320,000 the company settled on just before launch.

The picture is less rosy for the clamshell models. August production of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 came in at 270,000 units, short of the 340,000 target, while the entry-level Flip 7 FE held steady at around 20,000.

Samsung had originally aimed for 2.4 million Fold 7 shipments this year, already above the Fold 6’s 2.2 million total. If yields hold, the company could exceed that goal. The Elec notes that the Fold 7’s slim 8.9mm profile has drawn positive reviews, which would certainly help explain the high demand. In our own testing, we can’t disagree.

