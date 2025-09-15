Samsung actually tries with Galaxy Z Fold 7, breaks foldable sales records

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is reportedly the fastest-selling Galaxy foldable in Western Europe during its first four weeks in the region.

The Galaxy device has also outdone foldable phones from other brands in the region during the same time frame.

Samsung’s latest foldable phone is extremely thin and light, while offering a 200MP main camera.

Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July, and it’s a major upgrade over previous models. We previously heard that the phone achieved more pre-orders than its predecessors in key markets, and another report has revealed encouraging sales news for Samsung.

Counterpoint Research reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has become the fastest-selling Galaxy foldable in Western Europe. The tracking firm reported that Samsung sold over 250,000 units in Western Europe during its first four weeks of availability.

How does this compare to previous models, though? Well, Counterpoint says this more than doubles the Z Fold 6’s own sales figures in the region during the same time frame. Furthermore, these sales figures are almost 70% greater than Samsung’s previous top-selling foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

“It is also more than any book-type or clamshell foldable smartphone from any other OEM so far in the region,” the tracking firm adds. That’s major news for Samsung as entrants like HONOR, Google, and Motorola compete with their own offerings.

Why did the Z Fold 7 deliver such impressive sales figures? If you thought it was because the new foldable phone was a huge upgrade, you’d be correct.

Counterpoint Research Associate Director Jan Stryjak explained the phone’s appeal: After years of iterative upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is a major step forward, and Samsung has finally closed the gap on the competition. It is Samsung’s thinnest and lightest book-type foldable yet, and with its improved camera module and advanced Galaxy AI features, the brand seems to have finally brought foldable smartphones to the mass market. In any event, these sales figures are a clear illustration of what’s possible when Samsung actually tries to deliver a major upgrade. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the lightest book-style foldable on the market, and it’s also the thinnest model by some measures. By contrast, the Z Fold 5 and 6 were significantly thicker and heavier than rivals at the time.

