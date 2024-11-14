Galaxy S25 launch date leaked: Here's when Samsung could hold its next Unpacked

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A report from South Korea suggests that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 23, 2025, in San Francisco, USA.

Other leakers have corroborated a similar timeline and refuted previous leaks that suggested an even earlier launch.

We’re approaching the next cycle of top Android flagships powered by the next generation of top chipsets. Samsung is expected to lead the line with the Galaxy S25 series, most likely with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. While it’s a good guess that the flagship series will launch in 2025, we now have a more definitive timeline for the Galaxy S25 series launch.

A report from South Korea’s The Financial News (h/t Jukanlosreve on X) citing unnamed industry sources suggests that Samsung could hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 23, 2025, in San Francisco, USA. The report suggests that the Galaxy S25 ‘Slim’ could also make a surprise appearance at the event.

Leaker Yogesh Brar partly corroborates this report by suggesting that the Galaxy S25 series launch is set for the second half of January 2025.

Leaker Max Jambor also cryptically refuted previous reports of the Galaxy S25 launching in the first week of 2025, further corroborating the leak for the second half of January 2025. Max Jambor also posted a cryptic “22.1” tweet, which could be a reference to the Galaxy S25’s launch date. The disparity could be because the reports from South Korea mention January 23, 2025, while timezone differences for the event location in San Francisco would give us the date of January 22, 2025.

So far, Samsung has not confirmed any launch dates for the Galaxy S25. The company has only mentioned that One UI 7 stable will debut on the “next Galaxy flagship” and that One UI 7 betas will begin in late 2024 for the Galaxy S24 series. All of this still aligns well with the January 23, 2025, launch date rumor for the Galaxy S25 series.

Are you excited for the Galaxy S25 series? When do you predict Samsung will launch its next flagships? Let us know in the comments below!

