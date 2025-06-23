This upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival is thinner than a pack of gum

TL;DR HONOR has revealed that its upcoming Magic V5 foldable phone will be just 8.8mm thick when folded.

That means the new foldable is thinner than a pack of chewing gum or a CD case.

The Magic V5 is scheduled to launch in China on July 2.

Samsung is gearing up to launch a Galaxy Z Fold 7 that looks significantly thinner than previous models. However, rival brand HONOR says its upcoming Magic V5 will be the thinnest book-style foldable phone on the market. Now, the company has dished out specific details.

HONOR announced that the Magic V5 will be just 8.8mm thick when folded. That means it’s thinner than a pack of chewing gum or a jewel CD case (~10mm). It’s also slightly thinner than the OPPO Find N5, which is the current record holder at 8.93mm thick. I’m guessing the Magic V5’s measurement doesn’t include the sizable camera bump.

In any event, the Magic V2 was already thinner than a pen, but the V5 clearly takes things a step further. So you should definitely keep an eye on this new model if you want a book-style foldable phone that won’t bulge out of your pocket or take up a lot of space in your bag.

HONOR hasn’t disclosed the phone’s weight yet, but it will likely have stiff competition from the upcoming vivo X Fold 5. Vivo says its upcoming foldable phone will be lighter than the X Fold 3, which was the world’s lightest foldable at 219 grams.

The HONOR Magic V5 is scheduled to launch in China on July 2. There’s no word on a global launch window just yet, but history suggests that we’ll see a wider release by August or September.

