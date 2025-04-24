Galaxy S25 Edge launch and release dates leak, including US availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13.

The phone will apparently be released in China and Korea on May 23 before a US release on May 30.

The S25 Edge is said to start at ~$1,046 in Korea.

Samsung gave us a few peeks at the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year, but we still don’t have an official release date yet. Now, a Korean outlet has revealed apparent launch details and pricing information.

The Financial News website reports that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch on May 13 as part of a dedicated Unpacked event. The publication adds that the phone will actually be released on May 23 in China and Korea, followed by a global release (including the US) on May 30.

Samsung’s phone will apparently start at 1.5 million won (~$1,046) for the 256GB model, while the 512GB model is said to cost 1.63 million won (~$1,137). That makes it a little more expensive than the S25 Plus in the region (~$911). According to the outlet, there won’t be a 1TB model.

Samsung is reportedly planning to offer its usual promotion for pre-order customers, giving users double the storage capacity at no extra cost. The Financial News also claims there won’t be any colors exclusive to Samsung.com, although it’s unclear if this applies globally.

In any event, the Galaxy S25 Edge is said to measure 5.84mm thick but will offer a 6.7-inch display. Other reported specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 3,900mAh or 4,000mAh battery, and a 200MP+50MP dual rear camera system.

