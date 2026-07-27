5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is available for pre-order, and Samsung has made some legitimate improvements to the phone. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a slimmer chassis, which I did notice while holding the device. Samsung’s also improved the cover screen experience, with new specialized widgets and cards.

However, the improvements came at a cost, as the Galaxy Z Flip 8 now starts at $1,200 — a $100 increase over the previous generation. It’s also not clear that Samsung fully understands what buyers want, as the Z Flip 8 still lacks some important upgrades. Thankfully, if the Galaxy Z Flip 8 didn’t hit the mark for you, here are five excellent alternatives that deserve a spot in your pocket.

Which Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 alternative would you buy? 12 votes Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) 33 % Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 33 % Google Pixel 10a 17 % Motorola Razr (2026) 17 % Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 0 %

Motorola Razr Ultra (2026)

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

The Razr Ultra (2026) is the obvious choice for buyers who want a clamshell foldable but don’t feel the Galaxy Z Flip 8 speaks to them. Motorola’s done an excellent job providing a fantastic user experience, and that’s continued with this year’s Razr Ultra. It’s actually a thicker phone than the Z Flip 8, but its curved frame and sleek design make it feel sportier. It’s all subjective, but the Razr Ultra is the more stylish device, which absolutely matters to buyers considering a clamshell fold.

There are also less-subjective reasons you’d pick up a Razr Ultra. Motorola’s cover screen experience is significantly better than Samsung’s. You don’t need Good Lock or Multistar to properly customize your outer display and get all the apps you want up and running. I buy flip phones to reduce the number of times I have to unfold my phone, and the Razr Ultra accomplishes that much better. It also includes a larger 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and significantly faster 68W wired charging.

Still, it’s not a perfect device. The Z Flip 8 features the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and Samsung’s software support is a known quantity — something that can’t be said for Motorola’s. The Z Flip 8 is also less expensive, as a Razr Ultra will run you $1,500. Frequent Motorola sales and discounts ease that pain, but it’s a consideration.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Flagship performance • Triple 50MP cameras • Big battery • Fast charging MSRP: $1,499.99 Motorola's most powerful Razr yet The Razr Ultra (2026) promises top-tier flip phone performance with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple 50MP cameras, and a massive 5000mAh battery with ultra-fast 68W charging. It also boasts a large 7-inch AMOLED display and a highly capable external screen. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s hard not to believe there’s a better alternative in Samsung’s own lineup, and it’ll only cost you another $100. The Galaxy S26 Ultra gives you the same Samsung software experience with significant hardware upgrades over the Z Flip 8 — especially if you’re not completely sold on the folding form factor.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, with faster 45W wired charging. It also features a QHD+ screen, an upgrade you’ll notice over the 1080p panel on the Z Flip 8. The real advantage to the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the camera system. It’s more versatile than the shooters on the Z Flip 8. In addition to the 200MP primary sensor (with the wider aperture), you also pick up the 50MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto lens. An IP68 rating (and traditional form factor) gives you better peace of mind that your phone will hold up to the elements. There’s also the S Pen, and while it’s a shadow of its former self, I still enjoy using it for scribbling on documents.

If the Flip 8 seems too expensive for what it is, you can get a more complete flagship experience by spending a few more dollars on an S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy • Power AI features MSRP: $1,299.99 Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Amazon

Google Pixel 10a

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10a may seem like an odd alternative to the Z Flip 8 at first glance. However, flip phone buyers are looking for something a little different with a stylish, fun design, and Google provides that with the Pixel 10a — at a significantly lower price. For $500, you get a complete, well-supported smartphone that is still the pound-for-pound champion of midrange devices.

Its Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM is snappy enough, and you’re not sacrificing any years of software support. Google promises the same seven years of Android upgrades you’ll find with the Flip 8. The company’s Material 3 Expressive design is more fun than what you’ll find with One UI 9. It comes down to personal preference, but I love the software extras I get with the Pixel 10a. Google’s midrange phone may not challenge flagship camera systems, but it more than holds its own against the Flip 8, especially in low light.

You’ll also enjoy better battery life, thanks to the Pixel 10a’s large 5,100mAh cell. It’s not a foldable, but if you’re comfortable with a compact smartphone that delivers an excellent experience for less than half the cost, the Pixel 10a is worth a look.

Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 10a Flush camera design • Good performance and battery life • Strong cameras • Great software support promise • Excellent price MSRP: $499.99 Google's best AI features, in a more affordable mid-tier device Google Pixel 10a is a refined mid-range phone built around Tensor G4, a brighter 120Hz 6.3-inch display, tougher Gorilla Glass 7i, satellite SOS, and trickled-down Pixel AI features — paired with a reliable dual-camera system, 30W charging, and seven years of updates. See price at Amazon Google Pixel 10a + Buds 2a See price at Amazon Google Pixel 10a + $100 Amazon Gift Card See price at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2026)

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Yes, I already have the Razr Ultra on this list, but the base 2026 Razr is a fantastic example of what Samsung doesn’t understand about clamshell foldables. I don’t need all the extra horsepower the Z Flip 8 provides with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset — especially if it makes the phone more expensive. I get most of what I want from a flip phone in the Razr (2026) without spending extra.

Its cover screen experience is excellent. Even though it’s only 3.6 inches, I can still load my favorite apps quickly and customize all my tiles without any additional app downloads. It’s sleek and stylish, with fun colors and a variety of textures to choose from. Its dual 50MP camera setup is an improvement over the Z Flip 8’s sensors, and you’ll enjoy better battery life from its larger 4,800mAh battery.

Cover screen experience, cameras, and battery life are what people notice most on clamshell foldables, and Motorola nails all of those on the 2026 Razr. It won’t get the software support of the Z Flip 8, which makes a difference, but it’s a more fun phone for less money out of your pocket.

Motorola Razr (2026) Motorola Razr (2026) Affordable flip • Durable build • All-day battery • Dual 50MP cameras MSRP: $799.99 The most accessible Razr brings foldables to more users with solid cameras, long battery life, and e The base Razr (2026) focuses on value with a 3.6-inch external display, dual 50MP cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery for all-day use. It adds MIL-STD durability and a capable Dimensity chip, making foldables more practical and affordable. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 has actually made the Z Flip 7 an attractive alternative if you’re a Samsung fan in need of a flip phone. It’ll get software support for another six years, meaning there are plenty more One UI versions coming. You’re also not sacrificing much by going with the older Flip 7. Its Exynos 2500 chipset is perfectly capable in 2026, and it comes with the same 12GB of RAM as the Flip 8.

The camera systems and battery are the same as what you’ll find on the newer model, and the exterior design hasn’t changed significantly. You have plenty of fun colors to choose from, and the cost savings should be enough to help tip the scales. You can pick up a brand new Z Flip 7 for around $650, with pre-owned models selling for even less.

All told, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will have its die-hard fans, but if you take a step back, there are plenty of phones that get the job done better or for less money that deserve a serious look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 MSRP: $1,099.00 Samsung's best flip phone for 2025. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers some of Samsung's most impressive flip phone hardware ever, featuring a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge cover screen and a thickness of just 13.7mm when closed. It also has a larger 6.9-inch inner display, good general performance, and seven years of Android updates. See price at Amazon

Follow