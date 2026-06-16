I used all three 2026 Motorola Razr phones, and there's only one I would buy

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Motorola’s new crop of Razrs gives buyers plenty to choose from. Despite the price increases, I still love what the 2026 Razr lineup offers, and if you just want a fun phone in your pocket, they are among the best. I’ve tested the entire range, and while each has its advantages, there’s only one that stands out as a no-brainer for most people.

Clamshell foldables are as much about style as they are about function, and Motorola understands that better than most. I weighed a few different factors while using all three phones, and I kept coming back to one device that makes the most sense.

Simply put, I wouldn’t think twice about spending my own money on the base Razr (2026). It features everything I need in a smartphone, and it’s the foldable Motorola that should wind up in your pocket this year.

Which 2026 Motorola Razr are you most likely to buy? 25 votes Motorola Razr Ultra 32 % Motorola Razr Plus 16 % Motorola Razr 20 % None of them 32 %

Motorola did a fine job with the other Razrs

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Just because I think the base Razr is the best choice for most people doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate the other two models. The Razr Ultra 2026 is a fantastic phone, and it’ll spend plenty of time in my pocket this year. Yes, the initial $1,500 MSRP is absurd, and the phone isn’t a huge upgrade from last year’s model, but that doesn’t make it any less fun to use.

The Alcantara finish feels amazing in the hand, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 16GB of RAM is more than enough for everything I want to do. If you want the most premium experience, and you’re willing to pay up, the Razr Ultra should top your list. But even with discounts, the Razr Ultra is too expensive for most shoppers.

If your usage is limited to social media, texting, web browsing, and medium gaming, you don’t have much reason to pay more than you do for the base Razr.

The Razr Plus 2026 is also a fine device. I like it as a middle-ground compromise because you’re spending less than the Ultra but still get a 4-inch cover screen. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is capable, and you’ll enjoy the cameras. While I enjoy the extra space, I haven’t found it necessary, but if you’re typing lots of messages on the outer screen all day, I can absolutely see you wanting to give your thumbs more room.

If you buy either the Plus or Ultra, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. However, I don’t think either one is the smart Razr buy for most people.

I didn’t notice a huge drop off with the Razr (2026)

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I had my SIM in the Razr Ultra right before I put it in the standard Razr, and I didn’t notice a significant drop in performance despite the $700 price difference. Sure, if I used my phone for more intensive tasks, it would become obvious the Dimensity 7450X isn’t a flagship chipset, but I don’t use my clamshell foldables that way.

If your usage is limited to social media, texting, web browsing, and medium gaming, you don’t have much reason to pay more than you do for the base Razr. If anything, Moto’s cheapest foldable offering is the most stylish. It’s no accident that Motorola offers the Razr in the most colors — it’s the one the company expects people to buy.

It’s a little harder to type on the 3.6-inch cover screen, but scrolling is just fine. Instagram and Facebook pull up without issue, and I’m able to get most of what I want done without unfolding the phone. Battery life is also stellar, lasting me well into the second day on a single charge. Yes, I give up the Ultra’s faster charging, but I’m paying hundreds less, so it’s a trade-off I’m willing to make.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I also get the dual 50MP camera setup on the Razr. It’s an upgrade I didn’t expect to make it to the base model, but it makes sense. Casual users are going to notice battery life, displays, and cameras the most — and that’s precisely what Motorola worked on with this year’s models. I love the Razr Ultra as an enthusiast, but I get just as much enjoyment from the entry-level Razr at nearly half the price.

If you don’t like the price, wait five minutes

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I don’t give Motorola the hard time others do for its price increases this year. Yes, it stinks, and I don’t think the increases are justified, but that’s not really the price most people will pay. Motorola is more aggressive with discounts and sales than most, and it won’t be long before the Razr (2026) can be had for $700 or less.

Moto also has the advantage of being in carrier stores. Many buyers will opt to pay monthly, getting a big chunk off the price with a trade-in discount or other incentives. So while I understand why people who like their devices unlocked will complain about the higher Razr prices this year, not that many people are actually going to feel it hit their pocket.

When the 2026 Razr inevitably hits $600 (or less) on a Black Friday sale or some other discount, I’d be all over it. It’s a phone you’ll want to carry in your pocket, even if it doesn’t initially make sense to you. The rest of the lineup is fantastic, but you get much of the same experience for hundreds less, and if you’re honest with how you use a clamshell foldable, you’re not going to be disappointed with what you give up.

Motorola Razr (2026) Motorola Razr (2026) Affordable flip • Durable build • All-day battery • Dual 50MP cameras MSRP: $799.99 The most accessible Razr brings foldables to more users with solid cameras, long battery life, and e The base Razr (2026) focuses on value with a 3.6-inch external display, dual 50MP cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery for all-day use. It adds MIL-STD durability and a capable Dimensity chip, making foldables more practical and affordable. See price at Amazon

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