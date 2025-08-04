Galaxy Z Flip 7 survives JerryRigEverything's bend test, but it's not all good

TL;DR YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has put the Galaxy Z Flip 7 through its durability test.

Samsung’s phone survived a bend test with the screen intact, and it also fared better than expected in sand and dust.

Unfortunately, the Flip 7’s inner screen is easily scratched, which is in line with other foldable phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was recently put through YouTube channel JerryRigEverything’s durability test and fared better than expected. Now, it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 7‘s turn to be tested and abused.

Zack ‘JerryRigEverything’ Nelson put the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to the test in a new YouTube video, and the device survived being bent backwards with force a few times. We do hear a couple of clicks as it’s being bent, but the folding screen and hinge were still intact.

This is a pretty impressive result, but not entirely surprising after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 achieved a similar result. Samsung’s larger foldable is thinner at 4.3mm when unfolded, but it also held up during this test. This also comes after last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 survived this test. Nevertheless, the finding should give you peace of mind if you’re worried about sitting on your unfolded device or if you ever wanted to carry it unfolded in your pants pocket (although I wouldn’t recommend the latter).

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 only has an IP48 rating, which means it isn’t really dust-resistant. What does this mean for real-world usage, though? Well, Nelson covered the device and its hinge in sand. This made for some audible creaking and crunching when the phone was folded and unfolded, but it didn’t seem to fail. That’s an encouraging result, although those sounds aren’t a good sign.

Otherwise, the Flip phone’s cover screen still experiences scratches at level six of the Mohs hardness scale, followed by deeper grooves at level seven. That’s in line with other glass displays. Unfortunately, the Flip 7’s plastic folding screen isn’t more scratch-resistant than other folding panels, as a plastic pick caused scratches at level two. In fact, Nelson’s own fingernail caused scratches too, which is par for the course for foldable screens.

The video comes after Samsung Display said the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s inner screen should have similar folding durability as the Z Fold 7. The Z Fold 7 panel is rated for 500,000 folds, but Samsung also told us that it’s rated for 60,000 folds at -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) and 300,000 folds at 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Largest ever Flex Window • 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X folding screen • 7 years of updates MSRP: $1,099.00 Melds Galaxy AI with the new edge-to-edge FlexWindow With a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 focuses on putting AI smarts in your pocket. Measuring just 13.74mm thick when folded, it's the slimmest Z Flip phone yet. Packed with a 50MP camera and a suite of AI tools, Samsung calls the Z Flip 7 a "pocket-sized selfie studio." See price at Amazon See price at Samsung

