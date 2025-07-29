How long will your Galaxy Z Fold 7 screen last? That depends on where you live.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Display has revealed more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 screen’s durability in extreme temperatures.

Samsung told Android Authority that the folding screen is rated for 60,000 folds at -20 degrees Celsius and 300,000 folds at 60 degrees Celsius.

This is a two-fold increase over the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s folding screen durability in extreme temperatures.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 earlier this month, and it also revealed that the folding screen is rated to withstand 500,000 folds. However, history tells us that these screens don’t last as long in extreme conditions, and we now have more details.

We asked Samsung Display about the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s screen durability in cold conditions. The company told us that Bureau Veritas rated the inner screen for 60,000 folds at -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit).

This doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a massive improvement over a couple of years ago. Back in 2023, Samsung Display disclosed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5’s inner screens were rated for 30,000 folds at -20 degrees Celsius.

Your foldable phone display will clearly have a significantly shorter shelf life if you live in an extremely cold place, but the Z Fold 7 still offers a meaningful durability upgrade. That 60,000-fold figure equates to 30 folds a day for just over five years or 40 folds a day for a little more than four years. However, it also means 100 folds a day for just over 18 months.

What about using the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in a hot climate? Samsung Display also told Android Authority that the Fold 7’s folding screen is now rated to withstand 300,000 folds at 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit). That’s double the Fold 5 and Flip 5’s 150,000 folds at the same temperature.

Samsung’s foldable safety guide also notes that its devices should only be used in temperatures from 0 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit to 95 degrees Fahrenheit): Using or storing the device outside of the recommended temperature ranges may damage the device or reduce the battery’s lifespan. Nevertheless, I’m glad Samsung Display improved the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s folding screen. After all, millions of people live in areas that frequently drop below or exceed this recommended temperature range.

