JerryRigEverything put the Galaxy Z Fold 7 through hell: Here's what happened

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has successfully passed JerryRigEverything’s intense durability test.

The phone showed exceptional structural strength despite its ultra-thin design.

Samsung has also greatly improved dust resistance on the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has just aced one of the internet’s most famous durability tests. In a new video titled “Samsung Z 7 Durability Test – The End is Near,” tech YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything put Samsung’s latest ultra-thin foldable through his battery of stress tests, including the dreaded bend test. While no Galaxy Fold device has ever snapped in half during one of Nelson’s durability evaluations, the Z Fold 7’s ultra-thin design had many, including us, expecting a different outcome this time around. What actually happened, however, was nothing short of remarkable.

In a true showcase of Samsung’s engineering prowess, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 not only withstood a forceful bend attempt, it came out with flying colors without the inner display cracking or creasing. Even Samsung’s redesigned hinge remained intact at the end of the torture test.

We genuinely expected the device to fail under physical pressure, but it retained full functionality, proving just how far Samsung has come in foldable phone durability. This is no small feat for a phone as thin and lightweight as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Nelson called it “Literal black magic” in his video.

Samsung also previously revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rated for an impressive 500,000 folds. That’s nearly ten years of opening and closing the phone 150 times a day.

So if you are eyeing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and were worried about the phone snapping in half, this durability test should give you confidence that Samsung has made a pretty strong device.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 also impressed in the dust exposure test. Despite having an IP48 rating, meaning it’s not fully dustproof, the phone’s display and hinge remained intact after being subject to a significant amount of dust and debris.

That said, the inner screen of the phone still has some limitations. While the outer Gorilla Glass Victus 2-protected display of the Fold 7 held up well in JerryRigEverything’s scratch tests (with deeper grooves at level 7), the inner flexible display began to scratch at level 2. That means even a forced fingernail or a toddler taking a pen to the phone can do damage. This is probably why Samsung includes one free screen protector replacement for the phone within the first year.

All things considered, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be a landmark device for Samsung’s design team. Between making the world’s thinnest foldable and ensuring the phone can survive harsh durability tests, the company is redefining what users can expect from modern foldable smartphones.