Worried about the Galaxy Z Flip 7's screen durability? Here's what Samsung says.
1 hour ago
- Samsung Display has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s folding screen durability is on par with that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
- This comes after the company revealed that the Z Fold 7’s screen can better withstand extreme temperatures.
- That means the folding screen on both phones is significantly more durable than their predecessors.
Samsung Display recently announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s folding screen is rated for an impressive 500,000 folds. The company then told us that the Z Fold 7 panel can better withstand extreme temperatures. What about the Galaxy Z Flip 7‘s folding screen, though?
We asked Samsung Display whether the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s screen durability figures applied to the Galaxy Z Flip 7:
In response to your follow-up question, the test commissioned to Bureau Veritas (sic) was conducted exclusively on the foldable panel used in the flagship model, Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, we internally assess that the foldable panel used in Galaxy Z Flip 7 also offers durability on par with that of Fold 7, as it incorporates various durability-enhancing technologies as well.
In other words, only the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s folding screen is formally rated for 500,000 folds at room temperature, 60,000 folds at -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit), and 300,000 folds at 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit). However, Samsung Display’s comment suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s folding screen should achieve similar figures if formally tested.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s rated folds represent a major step up for Samsung foldables. Samsung previously disclosed these figures for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, revealing that its 2023 foldables were rated for 200,000 folds at room temperature, just 30,000 folds at -20 degrees Celsius, and 150,000 folds at 60 degrees Celsius. So while the Fold 7 (and evidently the Z Flip 7) has a dramatically shorter life in cold conditions, it’s still a big improvement over previous Samsung foldables.
