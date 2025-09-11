The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is still at its record-low price

Joe Maring / Android Authority Galaxy Z Flip 7

There have been more exciting deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE lately, so the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves. All the other discounts are gone, though, and now it’s time to give the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 the spotlight. It is $150 off! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for just $949.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is available in all available color versions: Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Coral Red.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung's best flip phone for 2025. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers some of Samsung's most impressive flip phone hardware ever, featuring a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge cover screen and a thickness of just 13.7mm when closed. It also has a larger 6.9-inch inner display, good general performance, and seven years of Android updates. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Limited Time Deal!

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the brand’s highest-end foldable phone, it is not for everyone. Some prefer the smaller form factor of a flip phone. If you’re like me, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will bring a smile to your face every time you flip it open. Not to mention, this is still a record-low price, so you’re getting a better experience from the time you purchase it!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a great little device. I happen to like smaller phones, and this one is as pocketable as they get. But while small and sleek, it is a capable phone. It comes with an Exynos 2500 processor and 12GB of RAM. This is a high-end chip mostly used in other markets, but it is still a powerful processor. Most people will be more than happy with the performance it offers.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This phone’s display is actually pretty large at 6.9 inches. It also comes with a sweet Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, featuring a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

All that said, there are some sacrifices that come with a foldable mechanism. The battery is smaller than we’re used to at 4,300mAh. It also doesn’t offer the fastest charging, featuring 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Additionally, it comes with an IP48 rating, which isn’t close to the IP68 we know and love, but it is pretty standard in foldable flip phones, and still pretty good. And while decent, the camera system isn’t as good as what you’d find in the Galaxy S25 series.

All things considered, though, this is an excellent flip phone with a gorgeous design, powerful specs, and a really fun experience. It’s the only 2025 Samsung foldable still on sale, so make sure to catch this deal while you can.

Extra deal: If you want a true flagship flip phone

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is amazing, and it is likely the most popular premium flip phone out there, but that doesn’t mean it is the absolute best one. If you really want to upgrade, there is a flip phone we would deem a better option: the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). I’d say this is a flip phone with a premium smartphone soul, and it actually beats the best Android phones in some areas.

For starters, the performance will be impressive, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM found inside. The 7-inch LTPO AMOLED display is vibrant and offers deep blacks. The 2,912 x 1,224 resolution is nice, but even more exciting is the 165Hz refresh rate. Even the industry leaders stay in the dust at 120Hz.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Even the battery is larger than usual, at least for a flip phone. It has a 4,700mAh capacity. And get this: it can charge at 65W wired, and 30W wirelessly.

Pretty neat, right? Just remember that all these benefits come at a price. The phone usually costs $1,299.99. Even after the $200 discount, it is $1,099.99, which is still $150 more than you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for right now. Is the extra money worth the upgrade? It depends, but I would say it is.

Follow