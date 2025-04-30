Will the Z Flip 7 have Exynos or Snapdragon? We might have an answer.

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will apparently use an Exynos 2500 flagship chipset.

A source reportedly claimed that Samsung is using the Exynos 2500 due to its price.

Samsung’s Q1 earnings statement also points to Exynos chips being used in two upcoming flagship models.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE are expected to launch in the second half of the year, and we’ve already seen leaked renders and some apparent specs. The Z Flip 7 FE is expected to use an Exynos 2400 series chip, but we’ve seen conflicting rumors about the Z Flip 7’s choice of processor. However, it looks like we’ve now got a more definitive answer.

Chosun Biz (h/t: Jukanlosreve on Twitter) reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be equipped with the Exynos 2500 flagship processor. The outlet cited a source who requested anonymity. It’s believed that the Exynos-toting Galaxy Z Flip 7 will go into mass production in May, with 200,000 units set to be manufactured by June.

Why Exynos over Snapdragon for Z Flip 7? “The reason why Exynos was confirmed instead of Qualcomm is because of the price. I understand that they judged that the yield rate has stabilized in their own way (sic),” the source was quoted as saying. “The fact that foldable phones do not have as many shipments as the Galaxy S series also worked in favor of the Exynos.”

We’re guessing that the Exynos chip is cheaper to use than the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This theoretically gives Samsung a bigger profit margin or the ability to reduce pricing. There were also numerous reports of the Exynos 2500 having yield issues, so Samsung might struggle to produce enough chips for Galaxy S models but might not have this issue with a lower-volume product like a foldable phone.

The source added that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 won’t be equipped with the Exynos 2500 chipset, suggesting that it’ll feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. This wouldn’t be a surprise, as previous leaks pointed to Snapdragon power, too.

Lending credence to this latest Z Flip 7 report is Samsung’s own Q1 2025 earnings call: In Q2 2025, the System LSI Business will maintain steady revenue by gaining SoC adoption by a major customer for new flagship models and capitalizing on the growing adoption of 200-megapixel sensors. This statement isn’t a guarantee that the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE will use Exynos chips, but it certainly sounds like the most likely scenario.

In any event, leaked specs suggest that Samsung’s new Exynos chip would be an interesting piece of silicon. The Exynos 2500 is said to have a deca-core CPU (1x Cortex-X925, 7x Cortex-A725, 2x Cortex-A520) and an Xclipse 950 GPU. The latter is said to offer AMD’s RDNA 3.5 technology and eight workgroup processors. We’re guessing the Snapdragon 8 Elite will have a hefty single-core CPU performance advantage, but we’ve previously seen Exynos-toting phones do well when it comes to battery life.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.