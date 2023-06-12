Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date: Is it official?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 by name yet, we can be all but certain that it is coming. The manufacturing giant is launching new foldable devices later in the year, and the Z Flip line is its star performer. Contrary to what some might assume, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 outsold the Z Fold 4 last year. So with Samsung keen to pivot more of its focus toward foldable lines, there’s no reason to believe there won’t be a Z Flip 5. The big question is, what will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date be?

We’ll answer that and several related questions in this quick guide.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 coming out?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip — February 14, 2020

— February 14, 2020 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G — August 7, 2020

— August 7, 2020 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — August 24, 2021

— August 24, 2021 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — August 10, 2022 Until recently, we had assumed that we would see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch in August 2023. This was based on the fact that the last three iterations of the phone have launched in August in consecutive years. The only outlier was the first generation of the device, which arrived in February 2020. Even then, a 5G model followed that August.

Recent developments suggest that our guess was a little off, although only by a matter of days. Samsung recently confirmed that it would launch its new range of foldable phones — undoubtedly including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 —at the end of July in its home country of Seoul during its 27th Galaxy Unpacked event.

That’s as much as we’ve had officially confirmed, but we can be a bit more specific with some degree of certainty. According to Korean media outlet Chosun, the event will be held on July 26, which makes sense to us. Samsung historically likes to hold these events on Wednesdays. Given that this is the last Wednesday of that month, and perhaps the only one that could be considered as ‘late July,’ it’s very credible that this will be the day to mark on your calendars.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 be available at launch?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We can’t say this for sure, but both history and leaks suggest that you won’t be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the launch date.

Samsung’s preferred approach in recent years has been to launch the latest flagship phones at a Galaxy Unpacked event and make them available for pre-order on the same day. The phone would then hit the shelves a couple of weeks later. This was what we expected on the launch of the Galaxy S23 line, and that’s how it unfolded. It’s also true of the release schedule for previous generations of the foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched on August 10, 2022, and became available to buy 16 days later on August 26.

This 16-day pre-order period tallies with the aforementioned leaks from Chosun, with the source claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date is Friday, August 11, 2023. This would also fit Samsung’s tendency to have a Wednesday-Friday launch and release schedule.

It will remain to be seen if we can rely on history and leaks to know when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date will be. These assumptions aren’t always a definitive guide. While it’s a different manufacturer, Google took us all a little by surprise at releasing the Pixel 7a on the same day of the announcement in May, contrary to its own prior convention for a pre-order period on the line. We’ll keep you posted when we hear more.

Will there be a livestream of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There will undoubtedly be a livestream of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch. Samsung is releasing its latest foldable flagship devices, which it is hoping is big news in the tech world. They’re going to make a song and dance about it for this reason, which is why the Galaxy Unpacked events are always live-streamed.

The two best places to try and catch the Galaxy Unpacked livestream on July 26 will be on Samsung.com or on Samsung’s YouTube channel. We’ll also link the stream live on Android Authority and give you the latest insight on what’s coming out of the event.

What other products will Samsung be announcing at the Z Flip 5 launch event?

Samsung has already confirmed that it is launching its latest set of foldables at the upcoming event, so the most obvious candidate to appear alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is, naturally, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The rumors and announcements regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are the same or mirror those of the smaller sibling, so we would be amazed if it didn’t make an appearance. Facing fresh competition in the face of the Google Pixel Fold, Samsung will be looking to release a solid upgrade to its premium foldable and retain its dominance in this market.

It’s a bit early to be talking about the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Unlike the flagship phones, Samsung doesn’t tend to release a new set of earbuds in each line every year. But there are two ranges of Galaxy Buds, and the original wireless earbuds are due for an upgrade. We think it’s a pretty good bet that we’ll see the Galaxy Buds 3 unveiled at the upcoming Unpacked event. The original Galaxy Buds were released in March 2019, and the second generation debuted in August 2021. If this approximate two-year gap is to be maintained, it stands to reason that this will be the audio hardware to accompany the new handsets.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a strong contender.

Another strong contender you can hang your hat on is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 range. Samsung’s flagship wearable has been a hit each year following annual releases, so it would be very strange for the OEM to mothball it now. The last three iterations of the Galaxy Watch have all launched at an Unpacked event in August, leading us to conclude that the smartwatch will appear alongside the Z Flip 5 in late July. What is less clear is if there will be a Classic version, as there was in the Galaxy Watch 4 range, or a Pro version, as in the most recent line. The latter may be a bit more likely, but maybe we’ll see both. Watch this space.

We’re expecting a crowded field at this event, as the rumors and speculation don’t stop there. There are credible leaks suggesting that this will be the event at which the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will arrive, with Plus and Ultra versions to match that of the current Tab S8 lineup. There were around 18 months between the launch of the Tab S7 and the Tab S8. The July 26 showcase comes more or less 18 months after the latter in February 2022, and with leaks including model numbers already across the internet, you can expect to catch a first glimpse of the latest slates that will undoubtedly dominate the Android tablet market.

We can’t rule out Samsung introducing more hardware on top of all of this, with leaks earlier in the year pointing to a second generation of the Galaxy SmartTag seeming very credible. The second iteration of the tracker is likely to feature improvements to wireless range, security, and battery life.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 be available globally?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date may vary a little in different regional markets, but broadly, we expect the device to be available in every country that Samsung usually operates. There doesn’t appear to be any reason why Samsung would have more restricted reach for its new foldables as it had for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, especially in the face of new competition from Google and Motorola in the biggest markets.

The 2022 Samsung foldable lineup eventually became available in over 130 countries worldwide. We’re expecting the same from the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Those countries include the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, India, and of course, South Korea.

FAQs

How much will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cost? This is an aspect that could change right up until launch, but one reliable tipster indicated that the price would be $999.99 in the US for the 128GB base model of the phone. This pricing makes sense as it is the same retail price as the base model Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung has recent form for keeping prices unchanged from the 2022 flagships in the Galaxy S23 range, so it seems plausible to us.

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 waterproof? We think so. One tipster with a less than 100% track record revealed earlier in the year that both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 handsets may boast an IP_8-level of waterproofing. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has the same rating, so we think it’s a pretty safe bet.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 come with a screen protector? Probably. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 came with a pre-applied screen protector out of the box. This is pretty standard from Samsung by now, so we expect to see the same on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have a headphone jack? We’d be amazed to see a headphone jack on the Z Flip 5. The previous generations of the phone didn’t have one, and Samsung has generally phased out the feature on its flagship devices. You’ll probably have to get a USB-C headphone adapter or make do with Bluetooth earbuds such as the Galaxy Buds 3, which Samsung will also be hoping to sell.

Comments