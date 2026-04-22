Google promises to rescue the Samsung Galaxy XR from this 'absolute nightmare' bug

Grace from Google’s community team shared a response, acknowledging the issue and promising a fix:

Hey everyone, I’ve been following the comments here and I want to acknowledge your concerns. It is clear that the current experience is not meeting expectations, and I fully understand your frustration.

The team is fully aware of this issue and we have made getting a patch out to everyone our absolute top priority. I will post an update as soon as we have a concrete timeline for the fix. Thanks for your patience while we get this sorted out.