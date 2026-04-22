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Google promises to rescue the Samsung Galaxy XR from this 'absolute nightmare' bug
1 hour ago
- Google has officially acknowledged a critical memory leak in the Galaxy XR that causes the device to seize up after 20–30 minutes of use.
- While a specific timeline wasn’t provided, Google’s community team stated that a fix is now an “absolute top priority.”
- The issue stems from the April patch and affects PC VR gaming and general functions, forcing frequent manual reboots.
Owners of the Samsung Galaxy XR headset may soon see relief for the performance issues that have plagued the device since its latest update. Following a community investigation, Google has officially acknowledged a critical memory leak affecting the headset and has committed to an emergency patch.
Reddit user LoansharkerShop reported that their Galaxy XR has been experiencing a memory leak, particularly during PC VR sessions (but potentially affecting all functions). According to the Redditor, the headset’s memory usage climbs consistently over a 20-to-30-minute period until it exceeds its total capacity. This results in what users describe as “seizing,” where frame rates “dive bomb” and the immersive experience devolves into what one user called a “slideshow.” This issue is said to have affected the Galaxy XR since its April patch, and has reportedly made playing PC VR games an “absolute nightmare.”
Another Redditor mentions that this memory leak occurs not just in PC VR gaming but across all functions, forcing them to restart their headset every 30 minutes.
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Grace from Google’s community team shared a response, acknowledging the issue and promising a fix:
Hey everyone, I’ve been following the comments here and I want to acknowledge your concerns. It is clear that the current experience is not meeting expectations, and I fully understand your frustration.The team is fully aware of this issue and we have made getting a patch out to everyone our absolute top priority. I will post an update as soon as we have a concrete timeline for the fix. Thanks for your patience while we get this sorted out.
While Google has refrained from giving a timeline for the fix, acknowledging the issue is the first step towards a solution, something that even Pixel owners can’t often boast about.
The Galaxy XR remains a highly praised piece of hardware for its comfort and capabilities. Still, as this latest saga proves, even the most advanced lenses and processors are only as good as the software driving them. Hopefully, the fix for Android XR’s flagship product arrives soon.
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